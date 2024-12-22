Harry Kane is a player who tormented Arsenal for many years during his time at North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, scoring countless goals during his time in the Premier League.

The Englishman has scored 15 times against the Gunners in his 21 appearances, the third-most against any opposition he’s faced during his professional career.

However, many supporters thought they would have a respite period from his goalscoring exploits after his move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old would score against Mikel Arteta’s side in the Champions League last season, subsequently knocking them out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Over the years, Arsenal have lacked that clinical presence within the attacking third of the pitch, potentially having their own version of the Englishman who’s similar to Kane, as per FBref.

Arsenal monitoring European star ahead of January

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have been spotted scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Gunners were previously interested in a move for the Slovenian over the summer transfer window but were unable to strike a move for the 21-year-old sensation.

However, they aren’t alone in the pursuit of the talisman, with Manchester City and Manchester United also monitoring Sesko ahead of a potential move in the coming weeks.

It’s previously been reported that he could be available for around £58m in January, with the attacker having an agreement in his current contract that he could be offloaded for such a fee.

Whilst they may face tough competition for the youngster’s signature, he would be a stellar addition given his 11 goals in 23 matches during 2024/25 - providing an upgrade on the current options at Arteta’s disposal.

Why Sesko would be an upgrade on Jesus

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has had his doubters over recent months, even being linked with a potential move back to his homeland ahead of the upcoming window.

However, in recent weeks, he’s been given an opportunity to stake his claim for the Gunners, taking his opportunity with both hands in his last couple of outings.

The 27-year-old arrived with huge expectations after his £45m move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but his injury issues have plagued his time at the Emirates.

Jesus has been handed two starts this week against Crystal Palace, scoring five times in the last two outings, trying to prove to the boss that he can provide the goals needed for a title challenge.

However, it may be too little too late for the attacker, with Sesko providing an upgrade on the former City ace based on his figures from the ongoing campaign.

When comparing their stats from the respective divisions, the RB Leipzig ace has dominated in numerous key areas, with the £58m fee touted for his services looking to be a potential bargain.

How Sesko compares to Jesus in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Sesko Jesus Games played 15 14 Goals & assists 8 2 Shot-on-target accuracy 54% 33% Dribbles completed 48% 27% Aerials won 2.8 1 Aerial success rate 58% 33% Stats via FBref

The striker, who’s previously been dubbed as a “top young talent” by Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell, has outscored the current Gunners star, managing to get more of his efforts on target in the process.

He’s also completed more dribbles and won more aerials, demonstrating he has the skill set needed to be the focal point in which the club has been crying out for in recent years.

The battle for the attacker may hot up over the next couple of weeks, undoubtedly becoming a man in demand after his excellent start to the campaign this time around.

However, his figures in recent months show he’s a talent that Arteta and Co simply can’t miss out on, handing the club the added boost towards the closing stages of the season to close the gap to runaway leaders Liverpool.