Arsenal have shortlisted a new potential transfer target who's even capable of slotting into Mikel Arteta's starting eleven in place of Bukayo Saka, and Gunners transfer chiefs are under the belief he could be destined for a big future.

Bukayo Saka out until March as Arsenal eye new winger

Saka's lengthy absence is starting to tell on the pitch, with Arsenal seriously missing the £195,000-per-week forward's output in terms of both goals and assists.

The England international's 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season played a major role in pushing Man City for the Premier League title, and his 22 goal contributions so far this term (nine goals, 13 assists) have been just as imperative to their chances of usurping Liverpool at the top of the table.

However, Arteta must cope without Saka's attacking influence until March, following the 24-year-old's hamstring surgery.

The Spaniard confirmed that Saka will be missing throughout January and February, prompting reports that Arsenal are in the market for another quality forward who could replace the Hale End superstar.

"He had a procedure, everything went well," said Arteta on Saka's hamstring injury.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

"But, unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks. I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer. I think it will depend, you know, on how the scar tissue starts to heal in the first week or so. Let's see. It's very difficult to say."

Arteta would ideally like to sign Nico Williams in January, but a winter deal for the Athletic Bilbao star would cost the value of his £50 million release clause and additional costs like his high salary and agent fees - making a move less likely this month (David Ornstein).

Arsenal targeting Sporting Lisbon gem Conrad Harder

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Sporting CP's Conrad Harder is now attracting interest from the Emirates following a very impressive 24/25 campaign thus far - where he's bagged nine goals and six assists across 29 outings in all competitions.

Arsenal think Harder could become a "special" player, as well as other suitors like Chelsea, who see real potential in the 19-year-old. While the attacker's contract includes a £67 million release clause, it is believed an offer of around £42 million could be enough to sway Sporting into a sale.

While the Denmark Under-21 international is traditionally a centre-forward, Harder has actually featured outwide for Sporting far more often in the Primeira Liga - both on the left and right-hand side - so he could be an option to succeed Saka while he recovers on the treatment table.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim heaped praise on Harder for being "aggressive" back in September, and that is exactly the kind of trait which Arsenal need to show right now as they look to wrestle their way back into the title race.