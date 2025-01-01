It's not been the best of campaigns for Arsenal so far this season.

Despite once again having the best defence in the Premier League, they find themselves in third and some ways off the top spot, making it hard to ignore the fact that they just do not score enough goals.

So, with this in mind, it's hardly surprising to see the team linked to a plethora of incredible attackers over the last few weeks, from Dušan Vlahović to Mohammed Kudus.

However, recent reports have now touted another sensational forward with a move to the Emirates, a forward who might not be as well known in England but has won comparisons with the unreal Alexander Isak.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Alongside the Gunners, the report has revealed that fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are keen to secure the Egyptian's services.

The story does not mention a potential transfer fee, but reports from earlier this month revealed that an offer in the region of £60m could be enough to tempt the German outfit into selling.

It could be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given Marmoush's unreal ability, it is one well worth pursuing, especially as he's won comparisons to the incredible Isak.

Marmoush's comparisons to Isak

So, before we address some of the other reasons Arsenal might want to sign Marmoush, we have to examine this comparison to Isak and where it has come from.

It primarily stems from FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and in this instance, has concluded that the Swede is the ninth most similar forward to the Egyptian over the last 365 days.

The best way to see where this comparison has come from is to look at the underlying metrics in which the trio ranks closely, including, but not limited to, non-penalty expected goals, progressive passes and passes received, goals per shot and shot on target, key passes and more, all per 90.

Marmoush & Isak Statistics per 90 Marmoush Isak Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.80 0.87 Progressive Passes 2.70 2.88 Progressive Passes Received 7.45 7.06 Key Passes 2.13 1.96 Goals per Shot 0.18 0.23 Goals per Shot on Target 0.41 0.50 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

However, there is another similarity that is arguably the most important and the main reason the Gunners should sign him: his output.

For example, in 20 appearances this season, the Toon marksman has scored 13 goals and provided four assists, which works out to an impressive average of 0.85 goal involvements per game.

Yet, somehow, the "electric" Frankfurt ace, as football presenter Dougie Critchley described him, has managed to do even better than that this season.

In his 24 appearances, he has scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists, which comes out to a simply staggering average of 1.25 goal involvements per game.

Ultimately, while a player like Isak may just be out of reach for Arsenal at the moment, Marmoush might not be, and based on his form this season, he could be just as game-changing for the title-chasing side.

Therefore, while it could be challenging, the North Londoners must do all they can to try and bring the sensational forward to N5 this month.