Arsenal's season is not going as they had envisaged. After two close title races, this was the year in which they were supposed to usurp Manchester City and bring home a first Premier League crown since 2004. 20 long years, how time flies.

Alas, that eventuality now looks particularly unlikely following a string of horrible results since the last international break. A 2-2 draw with league leaders Liverpool last weekend is nothing to be ashamed of but defeats to Bournemouth - who have just beaten Manchester City - and Newcastle in quick succession have left them with their tail between their legs.

The Gunners are faltering. Mikel Arteta has questions to answer. Arsenal need to improve swiftly.

There have been two problems and they're rather large ones. The Londoners' defensive record is not what it was last season. They have conceded in six straight league games now and their attack is also stuttering without Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal's faltering attack

With Odegaard missing through injury for a number of weeks now Arsenal have lacked a creative spark, Bukayo Saka aside.

The Englishman is the division's leading assist maker with seven in nine games and he has created a stunning 3.1 key passes per game. The next best is their Norwegian sensation with 1.7 before it all begins to look rather bleak.

Arsenal: Key passes per game Player Key passes (per game) 1. Bukayo Saka 3.1 2. Martin Odegaard 1.7 3. Declan Rice 1.6 4. Jurrien Timber 1.3 5. Gabriel Martinelli 1.2 6. Leandro Trossard 0.9 7. Kai Havertz 0.8 Stats via WhoScored - 2024/25 PL Season

As a result of this, it means Arteta's side are failing to create a high volume of goalscoring opportunities. On that evidence, is it really any surprise the likes of Martinelli and Trossard are struggling so much?

While Saka (4 goals) and Havertz (7 goals) have hit the ground running this season, their fellow attacking players are lagging behind.

Trossard and Martinelli have only found the net two times each and with Raheem Sterling not really trusted to start league games, you do have to wonder why Arsenal didn't push harder to sign a new winger in the summer.

It was the obvious hole that needed filling during the transfer window but was relatively ignored. Nico Williams was there but unattainable at the time and he very much remains an attractive proposition.

There's a solution potentially lying in the Premier League too.

Arsenal's Martinelli & Trossard solution

Back in the summer of 2023, Arsenal were linked with a move for Mohammed Kudus who was playing for Ajax at the time. The Gunners didn't make their move but he did emerge in London, joining West Ham instead.

Well, a year and a bit on from that saga, he's now being linked with an Arsenal switch again. That comes courtesy of the Mirror who suggest that the Gunners are 'lining up' a potential £90m move for the winger over the winter.

The news comes with talk of Trossard potentially heading to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad aiming to sign the Belgian after failing with a loan move for him in the summer.

While Kudus has not been a prolific goalscorer at the London Stadium - scoring 16 times in 55 appearances - he would represent an upgrade in many ways on some of their wide options. Here's what the numbers say from last season.

Kudus vs Trossard & Martinelli Stat (per 90 mins) MK LT GM Goals 0.30 0.66 0.27 Assists 0.24 0.05 0.18 Key passes 1.08 1.31 2.05 Progressive passes 2.87 4.15 2.90 Shot-creating actions 3.75 3.55 4.11 Succesful take-ons 4.59 1.37 1.79 Successful take-on % 57.1% 53.3% 35.1% Progressive carries 4.32 3.61 5.67 Tackles won 1.66 0.87 1.07 Stats via Fbref - 2023/24 season.

So, it's pretty easy to see where Kudus would be an upgrade here. Last season, he provided more assists per 90 minutes than both Trossard and Martinelli, thus potentially solving a lack of creativity currently in the Arsenal squad.

While Martinelli is streets ahead in terms of progressive carries, Kudus is far more effective with his dribbling and take-on ability. In that regard, he's incredibly efficient and it's hardly a surprise that analyst Ben Mattinson has said he's "very similar to Saka".

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Both left-footed, they are capable of drifting inside from the right-hand side and impacting games. However, Kudus has actually primarily been used off Trossard and Martinelli's favoured left-hand side at West Ham, meaning he could replace the duo if he arrives at the Emirates Stadium.

Considering he doesn't outtrump the two players in every stat, £90m would be an incredibly steep fee to pay but Arsenal need more wide options and importantly, they need more quality in the forward line. Kudus would bring that in abundance.