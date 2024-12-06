After a really quite dire month or so, Arsenal have looked back to their brilliant best in the last couple of weeks.

Mikel Arteta's side have picked up four wins on the bounce and, thanks to Newcastle United, are now just seven points off Liverpool atop the Premier League table.

However, the North Londoners simply have to focus on each game as it comes now, and with the sensationally gifted Martin Odegaard back to full fitness, they'll fancy themselves against any opposition.

So, fans should be excited about recent reports linking the club to an extraordinary attacker who'd only supercharge the Norwegian's creative numbers.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are still intent on signing a new striker in 2025, and one of the names on their list of targets is Victor Osimhen.

However, the bad news is that the Gunners may have some tough competition, as the report reveals that cross-city rivals Chelsea have also identified the Nigerian superstar as a target heading into 2025.

There is some good news, though, as the report claims the Napoli ace would be available for around €75m - £62m - due to his surprising lack of suitors during the summer, which could prove to be a bargain for someone of his ability.

Overall, it could still be a challenging transfer to get over the line, but given Osimhen's incredible ability, it's one well worth pursuing, especially as he'd surely supercharge Odegaard.

Why Osimhen would supercharge Odegaard

So, when you really break it down, there is one clear and incredibly simple reason why signing Osimhen would supercharge Odegaard: his sensational output.

The goalscoring "monster", as dubbed by analyst Raj Chohan, has proven over the last few years that he is one of the best strikers around, and so with someone capable of reliably finishing chances, as well as creating some, it would make sense that the Norwegian's assist tally would explode.

For example, since the start of the 22/23 season, the "world-class" poacher, as dubbed by managerial icon José Mourinho, has scored 57 goals and provided 14 assists in just 83 club appearances, which equates to a sublime average of a goal involvement every 1.16 games.

Osimhen vs Havertz vs Jesus 2022/23 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 39 47 33 Goals 31 9 11 Assists 5 1 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.21 0.54 2023/24 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 32 51 36 Goals 17 14 8 Assists 4 7 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 0.38 0.44 2024/25 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 12 20 17 Goals 9 9 1 Assists 5 1 1 Goal Involvements per Match 1.16 0.50 0.11 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, Kai Havertz has found the back of the net on 32 occasions and provided nine assists in 118 appearances, while Gabriel Jesus has scored 20 goals and provided 16 assists in 86 appearances, averaging out to a goal involvement every 2.87 and 2.38 games, respectively.

So, if the Gunners' mercurial captain has been able to amass a tally of 36 goals and 28 assists for the club while never really playing with a prolific number nine, just imagine how impressive his numbers would be with one in the side.

Moreover, while there may be some who hold the former LOSC Lille ace's move to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig against him, you only have to look at how easily he tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in the Europa League to know he'd be more than capable of playing in the Premier League.

Ultimately, Arsenal are already a great team, but if they had an out-and-out number nine leading the line, they'd be even more dangerous, and Odegaard even more of a threat.

Therefore, the Gunners must do all they can to secure Osihmen's signature next year before someone else beats them to it.