Arsenal are back in action this afternoon, as Mikel Arteta’s side host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in the bid to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Last time out the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the league campaign ended at the hands of Newcastle United, as the Magpies won 1-0 at St James’ Park in controversial fashion following a second-half strike from Anthony Gordon.

Vincent Kompany’s side pose a contrasting challenge to that of last week’s duel, as the Clarets arrive in the capital with just four points, sitting 19th in the table with only one win to their name so far.

Despite Arsenal being the favourites on paper, the visitors will be desperate for a result this afternoon, reinforcing the importance of Arteta’s side returning to their best in order to rebuild the momentum.

Arsenal team news vs Burnley

After beating Sevilla midweek in the Champions League at the Emirates, the Gunners were struck with more injury woes to add to their currently worrying collection.

In the 85th minute, goal scorer Bukayo Saka was forced to withdraw with a knock, which could leave him sidelined for the clash against Burnley this afternoon.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared that the Englishman was in “quite a lot of pain” when he exited the field on Wednesday, adding that the forward did not train on Thursday.

On the topic of injury, the boss confirmed that Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe will not be in contention this afternoon, while sharing that Martin Odegaard is “racing against the clock” to find match fitness after a hip injury.

With a host of key players at risk of not playing against Burnley, Arteta will have some thinking to do ahead of selecting his most appropriate XI to face the clarets, with one name having a strong claim to secure minutes.

The stats that suggest Fabio Vieira should start against Burnley

In the absence of Odegaard and Partey, a midfield pairing of Kai Havertz and Jorginho has been summoned by the manager to questionable effect, giving Fabio Vieira a shout to fight for game time.

With the captain out of action, the Gunners need to identify an assured creative back-up, which the Portuguese whiz can provide when deployed in his favoured number ten role.

Once lauded as “phenomenal” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vieira has prevailed as one of the top creators in Europe for his form over the past year, averaging a staggering 0.54 assists per 90 to place him in the top 1% of midfielders in that area, via FBref.

The former Porto maestro also averages 1.72 key passes per 90, a far greater average than Jorginho who has averaged only 0.56 per 90 over the past year.

While the Italian brings experience, with all respect to Burnley, now could be the perfect opportunity for Arteta to unleash Vieira in the bid to allow him to show his worth at a time of need for an established playmaker in midfield.

There are plenty of decisions for the manager to make ahead of the clash, with the 23-year-old one of those crying out for minutes this season.