Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big admirer of one Gunners talent who's yet to make his senior debut, and he could now feature in their looming north London derby clash at Tottenham when the Premier League resumes.

Tottenham vs Arsenal team news

Following their 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, Arteta will be desperate to come away from N17 with nothing but all three points, as they look to finally beat Man City to the title this campaign.

Arsenal came close to ursurping City last season, accumulating 89 points, but that still wasn't enough to loosen Pep Guardiola's stranglehold on a division which City have won in the last four consecutive campaigns - a national record.

The Sky Blues have won all three of their opening league games in convincing displays, while Arsenal already dropped their first points of the new campaign against Brighton, with striker Joao Pedro cancelling out Kai Havertz's expertly taken lobbed finish.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

A much more pressing concern for Arsenal ahead of their mouth-watering battle with Tottenham is the absence of star midfielder Declan Rice, who was controversially sent off for two bookable offences against Brighton, and thus suspended for their next game.

Meanwhile, summer signing Mikel Merino is also set to miss Arsenal's clash against Spurs, with the Spaniard out for nearly two months after fracturing his shoulder in training at London Colney.

Merino and Rice join versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on the sidelines, who is also a serious doubt for the Tottenham game, and no return date is confirmed yet for the Japan international after he injured his knee in pre-season.

Tottenham have concerns as well, with Richarlison, Micky van de Ven and marquee summer signing Dominic Solanke missing their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

The absences of Merino and Rice leave Arsenal quite short of options in the middle, and it is believed Arteta is plotting to drop Havertz into midfield so Raheem Sterling can play a false-nine role against Spurs.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand could make Arsenal debut at Tottenham

According to GiveMeSport, this midfield shortage could provide a breakthrough opportunity for promising young midfielder Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand.

Ouland M'hand has been tipped to become Arsenal's next Jorginho, and the 21-year-old was named in Arteta's matchday squad to face Brighton. It is believed that Arteta is a real admirer of Ouland-M'hand's personal belief in his own ability, with the midfielder desperate to become one of the Premier League's next rising stars.

The Dutchman has impressed in the Gunners academy, scoring six goals and bagging a further four assists in 26 appearances for Arsenal's Under-21s.

His exploits and confidence behind-the-scenes mean Ouland M'hand could be handed his senior Arsenal debut against Tottenham, as per GMS, with the former Feyenoord academy gem also impressing in pre-season.