Arsenal are back in action this evening, as the Gunners face their second challenge of Group B in the Champions League with a trip to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face RC Lens.

Mikel Arteta’s side got off to a flying start on their return to Europe’s elite, beating PSV 4-0 at the Emirates to take the early lead in the group.

Tonight’s opponents were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their opening fixture of the tournament, and will hope that the memories of the 1998/99 edition of the Champions League can be repeated against the Gunners.

Lens were drawn in the same group as Arsene Wenger’s side that season, and secured a win and a draw against the north Londoners in the group stages, however tonight poses a strict challenge.

What is the latest Arsenal team news?

There was hope that Gabriel Martinelli may be fit for tonight’s game, however the Brazilian remains on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury against Everton.

A boost for the Gunners is that midfielder Thomas Partey returned to training ahead of the trip to Lens, with Arteta relaying that the Ghanaian has been “progressing really well”.

Another positive update from Arteta is that Bukayo Saka has recovered from a “big knock” he sustained against Bournemouth, with the manager relaying that the Englishman is feeling “much better”, via Arsenal's official site.

While it is a positive for Arsenal to have Saka available again, the 22-year-old sensation has played a huge amount of football over the years, as highlighted by him featuring in 87 consecutive Premier League games.

The PFA Young Player of the Year has taken a handful of knocks so far this term, and could benefit from a break from play, especially when taking into consideration the Gunners’ huge test against Manchester City in the league this weekend.

Luckily for Arteta, the Spaniard is not short on options to unleash in the final third, with Hale End graduate Reiss Nelson proving himself to be one of the north Londoners’ strongest assets from the bench.

Should Reiss Nelson start instead of Bukayo Saka?

Lauded as a “leader” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Saka has been formidable for his boyhood club over the years, with him starting the 2023/24 campaign strongly with nine goal contributions in nine games in all competitions.

A rest could be beneficial for the star, and on the other hand, game time could be equally as beneficial for Nelson, who already has a goal and an assist from the bench this term.

Once dubbed a “superb” forward by Kulig, the right-winger would be the perfect example of rotation for Arteta to follow for tonight’s game, with the 23-year-old being a dangerous option to unleash on Lens.

As per FBref, the £100k-per-week Englishman has a stellar record of averages over the past year, due to his high level of performance from the bench for the Gunners, seeing him comparable to stars such as Khvicha Kvaratshkhelia, Vinicius Junior and Saka.

Hailed as a “game-changer” by teammate Eddie Nketiah, Nelson has all the tools to unlock Lens, as highlighted by him averaging in the top 1% of wingers in Europe for his rate of 3.57 total shots and 0.47 assists per 90, via FBref.

In resting Saka and deploying Nelson, Arteta could both damage Lens and protect his starman, with the change being fundamental to Arsenal’s week of challenges ahead.