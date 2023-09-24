Arsenal are back in action this afternoon after their Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven in midweek, as the Gunners host fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what is guaranteed to be an enthralling match-up.

The north London derby is always an occasion to grab the attention of the footballing world, with today’s contest showing all the signs that Mikel Arteta’s side will be tested by the visitors, with both teams level on points in the table.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have showcased some impressive football so far this campaign, with an intensity matched by Arsenal who will feel confident going into the fixture based on history alone.

The Gunners haven’t lost at home to the Lilywhites since 2010, sparking inspiration for Spurs and motivation for Arteta’s side to keep the tradition running.

What is the latest Arsenal team news?

There aren’t any injuries to report on since Wednesday night’s 4-0 win over PSV, as it’s expected that Gabriel Martinelli will remain away from the action after sustaining a hamstring injury against Everton.

Arsenal are yet to discover the extent of the Brazilian’s blow, however Doctor Rajpal Brar speculated that at first glance the injury looks to be one that would typically keep a player out for two weeks.

Leandro Trossard stepped in for the 22-year-old to make his Champions League debut, which he marked with a goal to add to his sensational winner at Goodison Park last weekend.

Another change that could be made to the Premier League squad is the player who is selected to lead the line, as Gabriel Jesus got the nod over Eddie Nketiah midweek, scoring a fabulous goal to cap off a delightful performance.

Should Gabriel Jesus start against Tottenham?

Previously lauded as “exquisite” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Jesus was at his best at the Emirates on Wednesday night, as he looks to have regained full fitness after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury.

Against PSV, the 5 foot 9 Brazil international scored and registered three shots on target, along with one key pass, causing havoc to the opposition with his energy and desire to get forward, via Sofascore.

Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero suffered nightmares after failing to contain the 26-year-old last time the two sides met at the Emirates, where Arsenal’s number nine scored and the Argentine recorded a dire 5.9 Sofascore match rating.

If restored to the Premier League starting eleven, Jesus could repeat history and trouble the hot-headed 25-year-old - who has been dubbed a "reckless teenager" in the past by journalist Sam Dean - once again in front of a home crowd.

Despite performing to a good standard for the Gunners, Arteta could cause Spurs more of a threat by unleashing Jesus over Nketiah, with the Brazilian performing so well in midweek and bringing more energy to the front line with his playing style.

The four-time Premier League winner dubbed himself as a player who likes to “create chaos” on the pitch, which is a statement supported by his numbers over the past year, with the striker averaging 3.79 shot-creating actions per 90.

Such a figure ranks the £265k-per-week earner in the top 8% of forwards in Europe's top-five leagues, reinforcing the danger that the Arsenal whiz can bring in the final third in any given moment.

If the 26-year-old can replicate his performance against PSV this afternoon, it could be a tiring afternoon for the likes of Romero in Spurs’ defence.