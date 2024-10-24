Arsenal are convinced an "absolutely underrated" star will also miss their blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool this weekend, as manager Mikel Arteta continues dealing with an injury crisis at N5.

Arsenal absentees and injury doubts ahead of Liverpool game

Arteta is certain to be without a host of players as his Gunners side prepare for one of their toughest games of the season against Arne Slot's high-flying Liverpool side, who have won seven of their opening eight top-flight matches so far.

Versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for another month following a recurrence of his knee injury, according to some reports, having briefly returned to the side in a six-minute cameo against Southampton only to be ruled out of action again.

Kieran Tierney remains out with a hamstring injury he sustained at Euro 2024 representing Scotland, while club captain and chief creator Martin Odegaard is still recovering from ankle ligament damage he suffered during an international tour of duty with Norway last month.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

Arteta has said that Odegaard is in the latter stages of rehab, though, so it may not be long before we see the 25-year-old back on the pitch. Jurrien Timber is a doubt for Liverpool as well, having missed Arsenal's last few games with a muscle problem, but the biggest concerns revolve around summer signing Riccardo Calafiori and star winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka missed Arsenal's 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, and their loss to Bournemouth, despite some optimism he could've been available for the latter encounter.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta can call upon the 23-year-old for their Emirates Stadium clash, and Arsenal supporters are also anxiously waiting for a definitive Calafiori update after the Italian was substituted with 20 minutes remaining against Shakhtar.

There are fears Calafiori has damaged his ligaments, which would come as quite a blow for Arsenal before Liverpool, especially considering William Saliba will be missing through suspension.

While Arteta's pre-match press conference will reveal the current conditions of Arsenal's injured stars, Football Insider have provided an update on Saka, and whether the £195,000-per-week forward could be available this weekend.

Arsenal expect Bukayo Saka to miss Liverpool on Sunday

The outlet reports that Arsenal expect Saka to miss their clash against Liverpool on Sunday, in what was another real blow for Arteta when taking into account all the other absentees.

The Hale End academy graduate is an absolutely crucial player for Arsenal, scoring 20 goals in all competitions last season and already racking up 10 goal contributions in total this campaign.

Called "absolutely underrated" by some sections of the press like journalist Charles Watts, Saka is pivotal to the way Arsenal play, so not being able to call upon the England international this weekend is a very sore one to take for Arteta.