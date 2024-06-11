Arsenal think a £10 million player, who's been called up to represent his nation at Euro 2024, could be the ideal replacement for exit-bound goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale expected to quit Arsenal this summer

After losing his spot in Mikel Arteta's starting eleven last season, with Brentford loanee David Raya taking his place, it is expected that Ramsdale will seek a move elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Once Arsenal's undisputed number one, the 26-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Raya became Arteta's preferred choice between the sticks. Concerns surrounded Ramsdale's potential spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros as a result, but luckily for him, he was still selected for the tournament which is set to kick off on Friday.

Aaron Ramsdale's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 89 Minutes played 8,040 Clean sheets 32 Goals conceded 99 Bookings 2

However, Ramsdale's future is believed to be far away from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are looking at goalkeeping alternatives to Ramsdale as a result, and Fabrizio Romano says a new second-choice keeper is "definitely" on the agenda this summer. Another reliable journalist, Charles Watts, also claims that it is a matter of when, not if, Ramsdale makes the move away from north London.

"I do think he will be on the move at some point over the next couple of months," said the reporter to CaughtOffside.

"Obviously we have the Euros coming up and he will be away with England, so that could delay things and Arsenal also need to be confident that they can land a replacement before sanctioning any exit. But I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away. Ramsdale is a top class keeper and he’s shown that at Arsenal."

Arsenal think Bijlow could be ideal second-choice keeper

Now, as per Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, via Soccer News, an option for the Gunners could be Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow.

The shot-stopper, who has been called up to the Netherlands' squad for Euro 2024, is rumoured to command a very tempting price tag of around £10 million.

It is believed that Arsenal view Bijlow as an ideal second-choice keeper, and with Ramsdale looking very likely to leave, the 26-year-old could soon jump into his shoes.