Arsenal chiefs think a £200,000-per-week star could join the club in 2025, as manager Mikel Arteta scours for upgrades on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal seal last minute deal for Sterling as Edu secures new winger

The arrival of Raheem Sterling on summer transfer deadline day came as Arsenal's most headline-grabbing deal of the window, with the 29-year-old England international possessing both a brilliant goal-record and trophy-winning pedigree.

An astute loan deal struck by sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team, it's been reported that Arsenal are only paying Sterling £100,000-per-week over his temporary spell and forking out a small portion of his full £325,000-per-week salary, with Chelsea paying the rest.

There was also no up-front loan fee, so this transfer is costing Arsenal very little for a player who's bagged 173 Premier League goals across high-profile stints at Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

“I’m absolutely delighted, the way the deal’s panned out,” said Gunners legend Ian Wright on the Wrighty's House Podcast. “When I heard Fulham were in for (Nelson), I thought yeah, I think Raheem’s on his way.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,335

“And when you consider the deal, Raheem, family doesn’t have to move, point to prove, knows the manager, ain’t got a problem with rotation playing, experience. You think to yourself that is a magnificent deal for us, a really good signing for us, at 29, Chelsea are paying the majority, it’s almost like it can’t get any better.

“The only way it’s gonna get any better is when he scores the winner against Tottenham. That’s when you think this is it, it’s meant to be. You know when you see a player in your shirt… he suits our shirt, 100 percent.”

While Sterling's arrival has been met with praise and delight, it is believed that long-reported summer target Nico Williams remains on Edu and Arteta's radar heading into 2025.

Arsenal think Nico Williams could join in 2025

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal chiefs are convinced that Williams could choose to join them in 2025, after being given fresh optimism that he's open to the prospect of an Emirates Stadium switch.

Despite signing Sterling, GMS write that Arteta is still scouring the market for a long-term solution of quality out wide. The Spaniard wants a permanent upgrade on both Martinelli and Trossard, with Williams fitting the bill in that regard.

The £200,000-per-week forward starred at Euro 2024 for eventual champions Spain, and is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest talents right now. Williams, who bagged an incredible 19 assists in all competitions for his club Athletic Bilbao last season, would cost the value of his £50 million release clause - unless Arsenal somehow negotiate a lower price.

Club insiders have refused to rule out the possibility of a fresh swoop for the 22-year-old next year, as per GMS, so this could be one to keep an eye on - as other reports also state that Williams is Arteta's dream signing for Arsenal.