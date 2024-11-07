Arsenal are thinking about making a January bid to sign a £67 million "shooting star" player, who's interestingly been compared to Man City colossus Rodri.

Arsenal's transfer plans after Edu departure

The departure of influential sporting director Edu Gaspar was announced on Monday, news which sent shock waves throughout the Arsenal fandom as manager Mikel Arteta also bids goodbye to a key ally at the club.

The Gunners will now be putting plans in place to succeed Edu, but that won't be an easy task by any means. We believe Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes should be considered as Arsenal's next transfer chief, while other reports suggest assistant director Jason Ayto is an obvious choice to replace Edu.

In the meantime, Arteta's side are still believed to be assessing their options in the market without Edu's leadership. Arsenal's transfer groundwork is often done a year in advance, according to reliable reporter Simon Collings, who also writes that their remaining executives have experience conducting major deals.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg claims that Arsenal remain in the race to sign Leroy Sane on a free transfer, so nothing has changed in that regard, as the north Londoners maintain their plans to upgrade Arteta's squad in key areas.

Before Edu's departure, it was claimed that Arsenal are eager to sign back-ups to key members of the squad.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka," said well-connected ex-recruitment chief Mick Brown, who's worked at Tottenham, Man United and West Ham, to Football Insider.

"They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position."

Arsenal also face losing both Jorginho and mainstay midfielder Thomas Partey when their contracts expire next year, so Arteta could be short in that department if they don't consider alternative options or decide to offer them extensions.

Eintracht Frankfurt starlet Hugo Larsson is believed to be on Arsenal's radar heading into January, and now CaughtOffside have shared a further update.

Arsenal are considering a £33 million bid for Larsson in January

The outlet reports that Arsenal are considering a £33 million bid for Larsson in January to test Eintracht's resolve, but it is believed the Bundesliga side currently value their star midfielder at up to £67 million.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are very keen on the Sweden international as well, amid Larsson's comparisons to Rodri due to his 'expert' breaking up of play, 'technical ability to break lines and thread killer through balls', as well as his 6'1" frame.

The 20-year-old has started this season in excellent fashion, with Sky reporter Kerry Hau branding Larsson one of the most exciting players in German top flight football right now, and Eintracht's "shooting star".

"Right-footed, Larsson is an energetic, box-to-box midfielder," said TEAMtalk's Samuel Bannister in a profile on the player.

"Standing out for his spatial awareness, he is constantly looking to get on the ball and drive his team forward, even though he has also been used to playing from a deeper role. Strong and technical, he doesn’t have too many weaknesses – but time is on his side to add further elements to his game, which he already seems to be doing."