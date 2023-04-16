Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead for the second successive weekend and now their Premier League title hopes are in jeopardy, with a crunch clash against defending champions Manchester City to come.

On their travels once again, Mikel Arteta's men took an early lead through Gabriel Jesus before his namesake and fellow countryman Gabriel Martinelli found Martin Odegaard at the back post to double the tally inside ten minutes.

But the Hammers fought back and could have gone on to win the game, starting with a spot-kick from Said Benrahma before the break. In the second half, the home side equalised through Jarrod Bowen, who ran riot all afternoon against the Gunners.

It came just minutes after Bukayo Saka missed a penalty himself, which would have had Arsenal 3-1 up heading into the final 30 minutes.

A lot of criticism will come for the England talisman, especially after a particularly woeful display but he wasn't the only star to let Arteta down at the London Stadium...

How did Thomas Partey perform against West Ham?

In his 67-minute outing, Thomas Partey delivered a total disasterclass in the heart of midfield, perhaps uncharacteristically considering he is currently the Gunners' most consistent and highest-rated central midfielder (7.24 before kick-off) in the top-flight this term, per WhoScored figures.

A nonchalant flick on the edge of his penalty box saw a turnover in possession and forced Gabriel Magalhaes into a mistake, conceding the aforementioned penalty to the tricky feet of Lucas Paqueta. He was also booked in the first half after a culmination of rash and cynical fouls.

As per Sofascore, the £230k-per-week ace was graded as Arsenal's worst performer with a rating of 6.1 and it's easy to see why, not just because of the above exploits but because he was also dribbled past twice, whilst he won only three duels from a total of nine contested - a failure rate of 66.6%.

Only two other starters managed fewer touches of the ball than the Ghana international (50), including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and left-winger Martinelli, and with what possession he had, the midfielder did very little as he failed to provide a single key pass or shot and managed only one defensive contribution in the form of a solitary tackle.

Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings lambasted Partey in his post-match column, he wrote: 'Never really looked at the races all game. Contributed to the West Ham penalty by giving the ball away near the box. Hooked with 25 minutes to go for Jorginho.'

That wasn't the only scathing review as Daily Telegraph reporter Sam Dean slammed the £45m ace as "silly" and "dumb," whilst The Athletic's Jordan Campbell thought he looked "shaky" throughout the opening spell of the match.

Either way, it was one of the 29-year-old's worst performances of the season and it has come at the absolute worst time, with Arsenal potentially letting slip of the title in awful fashion against the Irons on Sunday afternoon.