Thomas Partey is happy to stay at Arsenal this summer, amid reports linking him with a move away, journalist Charles Watts has claimed.

What's the latest on Thomas Partey?

The Ghanian midfielder was one of Arsenal's key performers this season, although his form dropped off towards the end of the campaign, and he has been linked with Juventus as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old's fitness record has been inconsistent since arriving at Arsenal in 2020, and with just two years left on his deal, as well as links to Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia, there have been suggestions that Mikel Arteta could cash in on the £200k-per-week star.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts revealed that despite rumours linking him with a move away, Partey would be happy to stay at the club if no transfer materialises and Arsenal want to keep him.

"I've heard Partey is very happy at Arsenal, he wants to stay, is happy to stay and play in the Champions League," he stated.

"The whole reason he signed for Arsenal was to get the club back in the Champions League. Now they're there, he wants to play in that, but instead that if you've got a bunch of Saudi clubs offering you unbelievable wages and you're a 30-year-old, then that is a highly tempting offer, so you know that might well turn his head.

"From a footballing point of view, my understanding is that Partey is absolutely happy to stay at Arsenal, and wants to play in the Champions League with Arsenal.

"Money talks at the end of the day, if someone's offering unbelievable money which will set you up for life and your family up for life, that might change your thinking as a player. So we'll wait and see on that."

Should Arsenal cash in on Partey?

Although the midfielder was a crucial figure as Arsenal surged to the top of the table in the first half of the season, his form dipped in the second half of the campaign, which even resulted in him losing his starting spot to Jorginho.

Arsenal have struggled when Partey has been absent, with their first three losses this season coming when he failed to appear for 90 minutes.

His injury record and age means he may no longer be reliable enough to count on, but given that Granit Xhaka looks set to depart, Arsenal could struggle to replace two starting midfielders in one transfer window.