Journalist Charles Watts has revealed that people close to Thomas Partey believe he will be fit to play for Arsenal this weekend.

What's the latest injury news for Partey and Arsenal?

With just ten games left in the Premier League, the pressure is starting to heat up and the Gunners can ill-afford to lose any key players in the final run-in.

This is why fans may have been fearing the worst when news emerged that Chris Hughton had left Partey out of the most recent Ghana game.

After the match, the international manager explained (via football.london): "Thomas has some small issues, a small injury issue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him."

Seeing as Arsenal also sent club physio Simon Murphy with the midfielder to monitor his fitness, it may also feel a little ominous.

However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts was at least able to reveal that people close to Partey are feeling quite positive about the situation.

He explained: “My understanding of the situation is that Thomas Partey was training on Sunday ahead of that game against Angola and he felt something in his right leg.

"Now, there are pictures from that training session where you see the physio sort of working on Thomas' leg; he's got some sort of strapping on his thigh around the back of his leg. And my understanding is it is not a hamstring issue.

"That's what I've been told by people close to Thomas Partey. And they believe he will be fine for the weekend. Obviously, that's a very early assessment.

"Partey is due back in London Colney today [Tuesday] where he will be assessed by the Arsenal medical team. And then you think a decision will be taken a little bit later on about whether he can feature against Leeds.”

How important is Partey to Arsenal?

It's safe to say Partey – who earns £200,000 per week – has been one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta's team so far this season.

Indeed, he has actually only lost one game in the Premier League when starting this term – winning all but three of the 23 matches he's featured in – helping Arsenal race to the top of the division with an eight-point gap over Manchester City.

However, he has struggled with numerous injury issues since arriving in north London, missing a series of games due to repeated setbacks – so Arteta won't want to rush him back early for fear of aggravating any minor issue further.