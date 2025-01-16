Over the space of 24 hours, Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League have taken a huge boost. It's funny how quickly football changes, isn't it?

The Gunners have been dealt two bitter blows in their bid to win silverware across their previous two matches, losing in the Carabao Cup to Newcastle and then in the FA Cup to Manchester United.

However, after Liverpool drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta's men managed to close the gap to four points at the summit by defeating their arch-rivals, Tottenham, 2-1 on Wednesday.

It wasn't a vintage performance but it was enough and, positively, Arsenal are beginning to find solutions in the final third.

Over the last three games, the Gunners have created an xG tally of 7.78. Whereas in the few games before that they struggled to create at all, they are at least now coming up with chances. They're just finding it difficult to find the back of the net.

Any chance of a new forward this month, Arteta? For a moment, however, let's focus on the positives.

Arsenal's best players against Tottenham

Since Bukayo Saka's fateful hamstring injury, the club have needed players to step up.

It's been a challenge finding someone to replace him and they have now tried five different players; Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling on the right since Saka was ruled out.

All of them bar Sterling have scored - so you could say they have stepped up - but you'd still want more from your forward line.

One player who really needs to do more is Martin Odegaard. Thankfully, the Norwegian might be slowly creeping towards his best form again.

Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

The club captain registered a whopping ten key passes in the FA Cup defeat to Man United a few days ago and dictated play beautifully again on Wednesday in the derby, registering four key passes and supplying the assist for Trossard's winner.

Speaking of Trossard, it was about time the Belgian did something. He has struggled for form, notably not scoring in seven straight league outings before the visit of Ange Postecoglou's side.

His goal was brilliantly taken, though, fashioning an opportunity onto his left foot before firing past new Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Another to shine was 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly, the first 18-year-old to start for Arsenal in a north London derby since a certain Cesc Fabregas.

The teenager was calmness personified at left-back, completing 94% of his passes and winning four of his five duels. He only lost possession five times from 46 touches too. He really is making that position his own and looks every bit a senior player already.

Sadly, not everyone caught the eye.

Arsenal's poorest performers against Tottenham

One man who appears to be struggling for confidence right now is Kai Havertz who just can't seem to find the back of the net.

Against Newcastle a week ago, the German missed a gilt-edged headed chance from just yards out before he spurned a succession of opportunities last Sunday, most alarmingly firing over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Havertz struggled again this time, missing two big chances including a free header inside the area.

The goals will no doubt flow again for the former Chelsea man but his last three performances have summed up why Arsenal have reportedly considered signing a player like Benjamin Sesko.

Another underperformer was midfielder Thomas Partey, a player who showed why the Gunners are allegedly closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Partey vs Spurs Minutes played 90 Touches 61 Accurate passes 41/45 (91%) Key passes 1 Accurate crosses 1 Shots 1 Dribble attempts 0 Duels won 5/8 Possession lost 8x Tackles 4 Interceptions 2 Dribbled past 1 Error leading to shot 1 Stats via Sofascore.

Considering his average performance it was perhaps a surprise to see the Ghanaian last the full 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

While the midfielder completed 91% of his passes and won five of his eight duels, had the player tracked back in the build-up to Spurs' goal, they may have kept a clean sheet.

Indeed, Partey let Pape Matar Sarr run down the right-hand side of the pitch under no pressure, with Tottenham eventually forcing a corner that wasn't cleared properly and then Heung-min Son finding the net.

It was a moment in the game that drew mass criticism with The Athletic's Aaron Catterson-Reid commenting that "Partey is a ghost in transition" while Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley noted that "his lack of effort is shocking".

So, while Partey cost £45m when he first penned terms with Arsenal, he shouldn't be fetching a single penny over the summer with his contract due to expire.

It's time for Arteta to replace him. Zubimendi, we're waiting for you.