Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be set for a summer exit from the Emirates over the coming weeks.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners enjoyed a seriously impressive 2022/23 campaign which saw them provide Manchester City with some stern competition at the top of the table.

However, Mikel Arteta's side were unable to prevent Pep Guardiola and his team from retaining their Premier League crown.

And as a result, it is believed the Gunners will be looking to make some major moves in this summer transfer window which could see some movement in the midfield.

Indeed, reports have suggested the north London club are seriously keen on making West Ham United's Declan Rice an Arsenal player this summer.

This comes amid claims the current Arsenal star Granit Xhaka could be set for a potential return to his homeland with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly interested in acquiring him.

And as the speculation surrounds a potential incoming and outgoing in north London, it appears Xhaka may not be the only Arsenal midfielder to leave in the coming months.

Speakng on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Ghanaian midfielder, Partey, could also be heading for the exit doors at the Emirates:

"So guys, let me start with Arsenal because I have important updates to give you about the Gunners."

"Thomas Partey could be on the move this summer. It's a possibility for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal.

"I'm told this is a very concrete chance for Thomas Partey to find the solution and to leave Arsenal Football Club.

"There are conversations ongoing. This is still not advanced, for example, Xhaka to Leverkusen is more than advanced. It's almost done just waiting for the green light from Arsenal.

"For Thomas Partey, still time to look at options and then discuss with Arsenal but Thomas is a concrete name in the potential exits of Arsenal."

How long is left on Thomas Partey's contract?

This summer will mark Partey's third year since joining the north London side from Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be worth in the region of £45m.

And in that time he has played a significant role in the middle of Arsenal's side having made 99 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

In the Premier League alone last season, Partey was able to rack up a third of those 99 appearances where he contributed with three goals.

But the - dubbed "monster" - Ghanaian has also battled with numerous injuries over his time in north London which could be a reason behind his potential departure from the Emirates.

On the back of an impressive campaign for the Gunners, the 30-year-old now has just two years remaining on his deal with the north London side.

And with reports suggesting Arteta's side are hoping to bring in Rice over the coming weeks, perhaps Partey is not viewed as a long-term option anymore.

If they are to wait another year to potentially sell the Ghanaian then they could receive a much lower return on their £45m investment.