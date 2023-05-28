Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unlikely to sanction a deal to let go of midfielder Thomas Partey this summer if they would be 'selling at a loss', according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Thomas Partey?

As per The Mirror, two unnamed Serie A clubs are believed to be monitoring developments surrounding Partey as the Gunners head into the forthcoming transfer window.

The report also states that his teammate Granit Xhaka could be set to leave Arsenal alongside him, with Bayer Leverkusen interested in taking the Switzerland international to the Bundesliga.

Arsenal boss Arteta is keen to shore up his midfield this summer and has earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo as a possible addition. Football Insider claim that the Gunners are in 'pole position' to sign the Ecuadorian and could land his services if they shell out a fee between £70-£80 million.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice is also a target for Arsenal, though could cost £120 million to prize away from the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports. The outlet also signifies that Manchester City playmaker Ilkay Gundogan is on the radar at the Emirates Stadium alongside Mason Mount.

Former Gunners defender William Gallas has warned Partey over the impact Rice joining the club could have on his first-team chances, telling Genting Casino via METRO: "I think the signing of Rice would have a big impact on Thomas Partey and his future with the club.

Rice can play in a number of different roles in the midfield. He can play as the sitting midfielder; he can play further up or on either side of a midfield three. He is a very good player that I think will reach another level if he joins a top club and that is why I think he will leave West Ham this summer. Arsenal will need to sell a midfielder because they can’t have that many at the club and also sign Rice. I know that there will be a lot of additional games with the Champions League, but they will need to sell one of them."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown doesn't think that Arsenal would let Partey go if they were making a loss on the £45 million they paid for him in 2020.

Brown told FFC: "It is possible that Arsenal's midfield looks entirely different next year. I would be very surprised if they let Thomas Partey go though, they invested a lot of money in him. I think to sell him this summer, I would expect them to be selling at a loss which I don't think they would accept."

What are Thomas Partey's stats like this season?

Partey has been a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions and registering three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

His performances in the anchorman role have been impressive, leading him to become the Gunners' fifth-most consistent performer this term with an average match rating of 7.05, behind Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also show that the £200k-a-week ace has been able to showcase his battling qualities effectively, making 96 successful tackles and interceptions combined in 2022/23.

Nevertheless, Partey will turn 30 next month and it will be interesting to see if Arteta decides to refresh his midfield with some new impetus in the summer window.