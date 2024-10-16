Over the years, the Arsenal fanbase have been privileged to be the home of various talents up there as some of the very best during the Premier League era.

The Gunners’ invincible season of 2003/04 will forever cement the club in English football history - winning the league title without losing a single fixture - a feat simply unheard of.

That squad in particular contained numerous icons, with the likes of Thierry Henry playing a huge part in their success under former boss Arsène Wenger.

The French forward scored 228 times in 377 appearances for the club, with his impressive record earning him top spot as the club’s all-time goalscorer.

Fellow attacker Dennis Bergkamp also captured the hearts of many during his 11-year stint in North London - featuring over 300 times and scoring one of the club’s most iconic goals with his spin and finish against Newcastle United.

The Dutch star was also a part of the invincible squad, registering 11 goal contributions that season as he headed towards retirement - but still demonstrating the endless quality he possessed.

However, despite the aforementioned duo’s impact under Wenger during the early 2000s, one other player was an integral part of the Frenchman’s plans - providing a solid foundation at the heart of the side during his time in the capital.

Patrick Vieira’s time at Arsenal

Upon Wenger’s appointment at Highbury back in the summer of 1996, the club already employed numerous key talents such as Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Martin Keown - with the Frenchman tasked with taking the club to the next level.

It’s safe to say, that after his 22-year spell in North London, he did just that, winning three Premier League titles, alongside seven FA Cup triumphs, helping the Gunners become the most successful team in the competition’s history.

However, during his earlier years at the helm, he was reliant on midfielder Patrick Vieira, with his fellow countryman turning himself into a club icon following his time in the capital.

He arrived just before Wenger in 1996 after an unsuccessful stint at Italian giants AC Milan, with the midfielder an unknown quantity to many - but he would quickly establish himself as one of the club’s best-ever midfielders.

Vieira cost the Gunners just £3.5m, slotting straight into the spine of Wenger’s side and becoming a pivotal cog in his compatriot’s success during his tenure as the club’s manager.

The midfielder’s no-nonsense approach made him a monster hit with the supporters, allowing him to make 405 appearances for the Gunners during his nine-year spell at Highbury.

He was part of an infamous battle with then Manchester United man Roy Keane as the two sides often battled it out for bragging rights as England’s biggest side during the late 90s and early 00s.

However, Vieira would eventually depart the club in 2005 for £13.75m, joining Juventus and banking Arsenal a profit of over £10m - whilst leaving his imprint on the club forever.

The now 48-year-old won four FA Cups and three Premier League titles during his time at the club, with the club desperately missing his presence at the heart of midfield after his departure.

That was until the summer of 2018, when the club made a big-money addition off the back of the World Cup, with the new signing potentially becoming their new version of the French superstar.

The player who was thought to be Arsenal’s new Vieira

After starring for Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup, midfielder Lucas Torreira joined Arsenal in a £26m deal from Sampdoria, with real expectations of transforming the side under new boss Unai Emery.

He may have been small in stature, but his aggressive ball-winning playing style made him an instant hit and a key part of the first team, making 50 appearances in all competitions during his first year at the Emirates.

Whilst he was still a key member of the squad during his second season in London, Torreira’s game time decreased, featuring 39 times in all competitions upon the appointment of new manager Mikel Arteta in December 2019.

The 28-year-old would subsequently be sent on two separate loan spells to Atlético Madrid and Fiorentina to gain valuable first-team minutes, all but ending his time as an Arsenal player.

His decline in minutes in the capital certainly took many by surprise, with many of the fanbase comparing him to club legend Vieira during his early months at the Emirates.

"If the fans are comparing me and my game to Patrick Vieira, that's amazing. It makes me very proud but I need to grow a bit before I can be as tall as him! But he's an amazing player, I remember getting up in the mornings in Uruguay to watch him. I feel very happy and am looking to help the team." - Torreira on his Vieira comparisons

However, his four-year spell as a Gunner would come to an end in the summer of 2022, departing the club for £5.5m and joining Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray - allowing for fresh blood in Arteta’s side as he aimed to push the club towards a first league title since the invincible season.

Ultimately, given his huge transfer fee, the move was a failure, with Torreira costing the club a fortune despite his early promise during his time in North London.

How much Torreira cost Arsenal

As previously mentioned, the midfielder joined the club for £26m six years ago, a hefty fee at the time as the Gunners looked to make a big start to life after the departure of Wenger.

However, when combining his transfer fee with his weekly earnings, the deal cost the club a huge amount, especially considering his lack of impact during the latter stage of his time in the capital.

How much Lucas Torreira cost Arsenal (2018-2022) Statistics Figure Cost Per game 89 £380,000 Per goal 4 £8.5m Per assist 4 £8.5m Per yellow card 14 £2.4m Per minute 5266 £6.5k Stats via Transfermarkt & Capology

According to Capology, the Uruguayan earned a reported £75k-per-week, which saw him pocket £3.9m per season he featured in the club’s first team.

His two-year spell at the Emirates saw him take home £7.8m in wages alone, which when combined with his transfer fee saw him cost the club a whopping £34m.

His early promise gave supporters a reason to be positive about his move, but ultimately the move didn’t work out as they expected - costing them a fortune by the time of his departure.

The club and Arteta made the right call offloading Torreira, allowing him to play regularly elsewhere, whilst also cutting their losses and preventing them from losing any more money in their hunt for title glory.