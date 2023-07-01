Arsenal could potentially sell Thomas Partey and Jorginho, and sign Romeo Lavia in a complete midfield rebuild this summer, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

What's the latest on Arsenal's midfield options?

Kai Havertz has joined from Chelsea, whilst Declan Rice is expected to follow suit, with both 24-year-olds arriving for big fees.

Granit Xhaka is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen, and losing the Switzerland captain will be a big loss. As one of the main midfield starters alongside Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, Xhaka was one of the main leaders and one of the most experienced players within the squad.

Partey could also depart amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia, and it has now also been mooted that Jorginho could also leave just six months arriving from Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move to the Emirates, in what could be a window in which three experienced midifelders depart and three younger ones arrive.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey claimed that Partey and Jorginho could follow Xhaka out, and that Arsenal could spend big on yet another midfielder this summer.

"I think they want more, that's what I'm hearing, I think Thomas Partey will go to Saudi Arabia," he stated.

"I wouldn't necessarily rule Jorginho going out. It's just that he's on so much money, at Arsenal, and what Lazio can do now, it's a massive discrepancy is what they can do.

"So I wouldn't necessarily rule Jorginho going out. I think Partey will go to Saudi, I wouldn't rule Arsenal out for another midfielder. I think [Moises] Caicedo will be Chelsea bound, but Lavia, someone like that.

"I wouldn't rule that out, Arsenal getting another top class midfielder and in fact, I'll be shocked if they don't."

Should Arsenal tear up their midfield?

Xhaka is in the last year of his contract, and it seems that the long-serving midfielder wanted to return to Germany, so Arsenal's hands were tied over the 30-year-old.

Partey is 30, and has two years left on his deal. Whilst he has been crucial at times, his injury record has been inconsistent since his arrival three years ago, and if a big offer arrives, it may be too tempting to decline.

Jorginho has one year left on his initial deal. The veteran has proven to be a smart acquisition from Arsenal's London rivals, and he recently admitted that he wanted to continue at the club.

Even if a talent like Lavia was to come in, losing three vastly experienced and talented players in one summer could be damaging, and it could take a while for three new signings to fully adjust to playing in a new team.

So it will be interesting to see if Arteta does look to keep one of those experienced heads in the squad for the upcoming campaign.