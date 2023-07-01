Incoming Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber will be on a wage of £120k-per-week when he completes his move to the Emirates, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Timber?

The Ajax defender looks to be closing in on a move to the Emirates for around £41m, and he will follow Kai Havertz in joining the Gunners this summer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add quality depth to his squad, and Timber could be the ideal addition to his backline, as the 22-year-old is able to play in a variety of positions.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey revealed that Timber has agreed a long-term contract, with a salary of around £120k per week, to join Arsenal.

"Timber's done, agreed, €47 million (£40m) as a total package. The deal is worth £120k per-week a week, we understand roughly, so not a big deal in Premier League terms at all," he stated.

"So a fantastic piece of business Timber. I think Timber could end up being the best of the three."

How does Timber's salary compare to Arsenal's other options?

The defender will earn the same salary as fellow right-back Ben White, and both players could end up featuring together, with both capable of filling in at centre-back.

He will earn more than backup options Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior as per Capology, and significantly more than starter Gabriel Magalhaes.

It remains to be seen whether Timber is thrown into the lineup straight away ahead of Ben White, or if the Englishman will keep his place after a stellar season on the right.

Timber's ability on the ball, which sees him ranked in the top 1% of his centre-back peers for passing and ball carries as per FBref, makes him an attractive option to Arteta, who may see him as capable of replicating Oleksander Zinchenko's hybrid defence-midfield role on the right-hand side.

The Dutch international will arrive in what has been an ambitious start to the transfer window for Arsenal, and could help bridge the gap to treble-winners Manchester City.

Arsenal were fantastic for most of last season, leading the league for a long time, but injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu saw their title challenge fall apart, and the presence of Timber in the squad could be a difference maker as the Gunners return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.