Arsenal have been linked with a host of players ahead of the transfer window, with the latest news suggesting that the Gunners are eyeing a fellow Premier League ace.

Mikel Arteta will hope to arm his squad with the necessary depth to challenge once more for the league title, after falling short this season to treble-winners Manchester City.

What’s the latest on Timothy Castagne to Arsenal?

As reported by Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg - relayed by Sport Witness - Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne has been eyed by Arsenal.

The report runs off the narrative of Belgium’s match-ups against Austria and Estonia, stating that the ties will be a chance for players to show their worth ahead of the transfer window.

It’s suggested that Castagne could have a potential suitor in Arsenal, following his relegation to the Championship with the Foxes.

The full-back is currently valued at £26m as per Football Transfers.

What could Timothy Castagne bring to Arsenal?

Lauded as “brilliant” by teammate Jamie Vardy, the Belgian has been a revelation since trading Serie A for the Premier League, signing from Atalanta for £21.5m in 2020.

A flock of players have been linked with moves away from the Foxes following their relegation, with movements starting with Youri Tielemans who has made the switch to Aston Villa.

Arsenal could land themselves added defensive quality in moving for the 27-year-old, in a move that could finally see Cedric Soares depart.

The Portuguese defender went on loan to Fulham in January with his place in Arteta’s squad out of reach, however the 31-year-old only made six appearances at Craven Cottage, failing to make an impact this campaign.

Arsenal are in need of defensive depth, after a double blow to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu back in March left Arteta with minimal options for quality cover, having a significant impact on the Gunners’ season.

Based upon Castagne’s statistics from this season, and Cedric’s last term at the Emirates, the Belgian could prove to be an upgrade in depth on the out-of-favour right-back.

As per FBref, the £67k-per-week ace averages better than the German-born Portugal international over a range of defensive attributes.

The Leicester defender averaged 2.41 tackles and 1.19 interceptions per 90 this season in the league, as well as winning 51% of his total duels with an average of 4.5 won per game.

Last season, the Arsenal right-back averaged 2.30 tackles and 0.97 interceptions per 90 as per FBref, and won 49% of his total duels with three won per game on average, showing that the Gunners could land a worthy upgrade in the newly relegated gem.

Another area that suggests that Castagne could be a good fit for north London, is his ability to get forward, most prominently identified through his average of progressive passes he received per 90 this campaign with 4.12, via FBref. It's that sort of performance level that's seen him dubbed a "constant threat" by journalist Josh Bunting.

Arsenal whiz Ben White scored 3.65 in this area this season, showing the ability the Belgian has in getting into attacking positions considering the success of the Englishman in the defensive flank role under Arteta.

With no moves made yet ahead of the window, only time will tell if rumours are to be believed, however, the Gunners could finally wave goodbye to Cedric to make way for the FA Cup-winning defender.