After a perfect start to 2024, winning every Premier League game with relative ease so far, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention towards summer additions, which could include a player they're set to scout this weekend.

Arsenal transfer news

Stealing the Arsenal headlines in recent months has been Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker has been at the centre of interest from the Gunners for some time now and could yet complete a summer move. Any deal will not come cheap, however, with the Bees reportedly prepared to demand as much as £80m for their star striker.

Meanwhile, those at the Emirates have also been linked with a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who could reportedly cost a hefty fee of £60m this summer as Arsenal look to splash the cash. The two Premier League stars would certainly improve Arsenal's attacking options, there's no doubt about that, but for a combined £140m, it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners spend that kind of money in the coming months.

It's not just Mikel Arteta's attacking options that Edu Gaspar could look to improve, either, with the club's scouts turning their attention to a new defender. According to Turkish publication Star, Arsenal are set to send scouts to watch Ferdi Kadioglu in Fenerbahce's game against Hatayspor on Saturday.

If the scouts like what they see, then we may well see the left-back in north London sooner rather than later, especially given that his price tag reportedly sits in excess of just €30m (£26m) this summer. The Turkish Super Lig, of course, recently lost Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich, as the full-back completed a move from Galatasaray. But despite such an impressive move, Kadioglu is reportedly rated higher than the new Bayern Munich man, potentially handing Arsenal an unexpected boost.

"Superstar" Kadioglu can compete with Zinchenko

Competition for places is key for any side aiming for football's highest honours, and that's exactly what Arsenal's sights are set on. The Gunners are already eyeing the likes of Toney and Neto to compete with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, and could now land competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 27-year-old, who has struggled with calf problems at times this season, could be forced to step things up if Kadioglu arrives - particularly when considering the fact that the Turkey international has the same number of assists in the current campaign. If the move takes place, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will certainly feel vindicated, having predicted the "superstar" left-back's rise, posting on X:

Still just 24 years old, Kadioglu could get an Arsenal move at the perfect time. The Gunners are on the up and could yet enter this summer's transfer window as Premier League champions. As things stand, they sit just one point adrift of Manchester City and two points adrift of leaders Liverpool in a tightly contested race.