Setting their sights on much-needed attacking additions, Arsenal have now reportedly been told the asking price in pursuit of a reinforcement who has been clinical against the Gunners in the past.

Arsenal transfer news

When Arsenal came away from The Etihad with a point and the news that Manchester City would be without key man Rodri for the remainder of the season emerged, their season looked destined to end in greatness. They simply failed to check their rear-view mirror, however, and Arne Slot's stunning debut campaign has since seen Liverpool leave Arsenal in the dust.

Now, it's back to the drawing board for those in North London. Mikel Arteta claimed that he would only give up on the Premier League title over his dead body, but there's no doubt that he and his side are already in desperate need of a revival ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whilst injuries have far from helped their chances, the Gunners' attacking problems are far from new. All those injuries have done is bring those problems to the front and centre of the headlines. The fact is, with or without absentees, Arteta's side needs an attacking overhaul which could start with one La Liga star.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have now been told that Ferran Torres will cost them €40m (£33m) to sign this summer as they look to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure the Barcelona winger's signature.

As the summer approaches, the Spaniard looks more and more destined to leave the Nou Camp, having fallen down the pecking order amid the rise of Lamine Yamal and sensational form of Raphinha. With Barca needing to raise funds due to financial troubles, the Gunners have the chance to land some serious firepower after investing mainly in defence last summer with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori costing £42m.

Still just 24 years old, Torres could get his career back on track with a return to the Premier League and an Arsenal side in desperate need of an added attacking spark.

"Incredible" Torres could commence Arsenal overhaul

If Arsenal are to rebuild their frontline then starting with Torres may well be the way forward. The former Manchester City man would certainly need no introduction to those in North London, having