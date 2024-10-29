Arsenal have been told to open talks for a £150 million Premier League star, "in light" of some news which has come out of Newcastle United recently.

Edu targets new attacker for Arsenal amid Jesus concerns

Pundits and critics alike believe that sporting director Edu Gaspar quite simply needs to bring in a new centre-forward in 2025, with the out-of-form Gabriel Jesus struggling to impress and still waiting for his first goal of the season.

Arsenal could even decide to sell Jesus, as reports suggest that the Brazilian is set for internal talks with Edu and manager Mikel Arteta over his future at the Emirates Stadium (GiveMeSport).

The £265,000-per-week forward just isn't contributing enough in the final third, and there are suggestions that Arteta is a real admirer of Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush as a potential replacement, among others.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is Arteta's top striker target for Arsenal, according to other reports, and there has been widespread speculation linking the Gunners with a new number nine over these last few weeks.

On the field, Arsenal are hunting their first Premier League title in over two decades, but injuries to key players and the form of players like Jesus threaten to derail Arteta's pursuit of the coveted prize.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Another player who's been sporadically mentioned alongside Arsenal is Newcastle's crucial centre-forward - Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international bagged 25 goals in all competitions under Eddie Howe last term, and while he's been slower off the mark this term, his all-round ability, quality and link-up play has been on display for all to see on a regular basis since he joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad for £63 million in 2022.

Arsenal told to open Alexander Isak talks after Newcastle blow

Recently, Newcastle were dealt a blow over their star striker. It is believed talks over a new deal for Isak have stalled at St. James' Park, and journalist Charles Watts thinks this could open the door for Arsenal to move.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Watts has told Arsenal to try and open talks for Isak, as this news could force Howe's side to soften their stance on his huge price tag - reported to be around £150 million in the summer.

“I’ve always said that Alexander Isak is perfect for Arsenal. He would be at the top of my list of new forwards if he were to become available," said Watts.

“He’s long been mentioned as a potential target, but I don’t believe there have ever been any talks or anything like that. The word coming out of Newcastle has always been that Isak has not been for sale and given the money it would take to change that stance, Arsenal have focused attention elsewhere, like on Benjamin Sesko for example.

“It will be interesting to see if Newcastle soften their stance on Isak in light of the news that talks over a new contract have stalled. Should that happen, then I would love to see Arsenal at least try and have a conversation about a potential move. The issue is, however, that Isak’s current deal does not run out until 2028, so Newcastle are still in a very strong position. It would still take huge money to prize him away from St James’ Park.

“Whether Arsenal could put that sort of money down for the striker, I have no idea at this point.”