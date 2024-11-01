A "world-class" Arsenal player is set to miss their trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, alongside both Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard, with manager Mikel Arteta sharing news this morning.

Arsenal face Newcastle after 3-0 win over Preston

In mid-week, the Gunners soared to a routine 3-0 win away to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, which sealed their place in the quarter-final draw against Crystal Palace, but Arteta has no time to celebrate as a tough trip to the North East awaits for the title chasers.

Newcastle are winless in the league since mid-September - last securing victory with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux - and Eddie Howe will be very keen to end that barren run with a surprise triumph over Arsenal.

By contrast, the Gunners have lost just once all season - a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth around a fortnight ago - but have since responded by getting the better of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, holding in-form Liverpool with a weakened team and demolishing PNE.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Arsenal will have to contend with a much-altered side from Arteta's full-strength eleven, much like they did against Arne Slot's side last weekend. Odegaard suffered ankle ligament damage in September, and remains out, while Calafiori is set to miss Newcastle United following his knock against Shakhtar.

Meanwhile, Arteta claims Ben White hasn't trained and is now a real doubt ahead of the encounter.

"Riccy and Martin are out definitely," said Arteta in his pre-match press conference.

"With Ben we don’t know yet. He could not train so let’s see what happens. Now is the stage when he’s going to start to do certain work with us. Let’s see if he deals with pain if physically he’s able to compete. With the work he’s put in I would be surprised if when he’s back training with us we don’t say he’s ready."

Takehiro Tomiyasu made a brief return to the side recently, featuring for six minutes in Arsenal's win over Southampton a few weeks ago, but the Japan international has since been sidelined again with a rumoured recurrence of his knee problem.

Arteta confirms long-term Tomiyasu absence at Arsenal

Speaking to the media, Arteta has shared another update on the £100,000-per-week ace's condition.

The Spaniard explained that Tomiyasu is set to miss Arsenal's game against Newcastle with Calafiori and Odegaard. Arteta also said that Arsenal don't expect him to return before the next international break, which is a real stroke of bad luck for the former Serie A star.

Reports have even suggested that Arsenal could be prepared to sell Tomiyasu, amid his run of serious fitness issues lately, so this is a pretty unfortunate period for the player who'll be looking to bounce back as soon as possible.

"Tomi is amazing. He’s the best right-back I’ve ever played with. He’s always focused. It’s an honour to play next to him," said teammate White to DAZN Japan (via The Metro).

"Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games. From the beginning he’s completely understood English and speaks as well as I do."