Arsenal are reportedly keen on acquiring Leicester City and England's Harvey Barnes, with Spurs and West Ham also interested in the attacker, according to The Daily Mail's Simon Jones.

How much will Harvey Barnes cost?

Barnes has consistently had good seasons since his introduction to the Leicester first-team. Coming through the academy, Barnes really established himself in the 2019-20 campaign, scoring six and assisting eight in his first season as a first choice player.

The Foxes' winger has since then directly contributed to 15, 16 and 14 goals through assists and strikes of his own up until the 2022-23 term.

Perhaps most impressively given the side's struggles as a whole, Barnes scored a valiant 13 goals last season, but was unable to save his boyhood side despite his best efforts. Barnes also boasts a singular international cap for England, featuring from the bench in a 3-0 win over Wales back in 2020.

This must all be taken into account when considering the fee The Foxes could ask for, though he was part of a side relegated last season, which severely weakens the selling club's position. The fee is reported by Leicester Mercury to be in the region on £30m, a steal in this market for a player Jurgen Klopp once referred to as an "unbelievable player".

Would Barnes be a good signing for Arsenal?

Barnes is a player who seems to have an incredibly high ceiling, over performing in a sorry Leicester side as their standout star alongside James Maddison. Barnes is also a player who seems to be adored by all of his coaches, likely for his high work rate mixed with technical ability.

Former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was a keen fan of the 25-year-old, once saying:

“Harvey I thought was incredible. His finish looked easy but it wasn’t. When you’re a young player it’s about adjusting and adapting.

"His confidence and finishing is much better. He looks like he’s going to score in every game he plays. He’s a great learner and a big talent.”

Clearly he has the talent, and Mikel Arteta is known for making young players better, so this move could be a match made in heaven for both Barnes and Arsenal - he could thrive in a competitive environment with world-class players all around him.

The young speedster however could prefer a move to a club with an easier path to the starting XI, given the impending European Championships next summer, which he will likely be eager to play in.