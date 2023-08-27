Highlights Mikel Arteta has successfully rejuvenated the Arsenal squad with astute transfers, resulting in a strong and balanced team.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing a star Premier League striker.

They have an impressive record as a goalscorer and playmaker, and his potential partnership with Bukayo Saka could take Arsenal's attack to the next level.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with his Arsenal squad at present having taken seven points from nine at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, along with defeating Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield.

The north London outfit came second in the top-flight last term after spending six seasons languishing below the top four, with the club's Spanish manager making astute, well-placed moves on the transfer front to revitalise the Emirates ship.

While the side feels more balanced and refined, news has filtered in this week of interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, as Arteta and co look to add another dimension to the squad.

What's the latest on Ivan Toney to Arsenal?

According to The Times, Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Toney from the Bees in January, with the prolific talisman currently suspended until the new year following a breach of FA betting rules.

The report states that Thomas Frank's side would only grant his departure if their £80m valuation is met, but the Gunners will be emboldened by the knowledge that Brentford are braced for bids and accept they might lose their star man.

How good is Ivan Toney?

The one-cap England international has been described as possessing the "mindset of a lion" by Frank, with such a claim corroborated by a simply tremendous record on the pitch over the past several seasons.

After plundering 33 goals as Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2020/21, Toney recorded a 12-goal season in the top flight before following up those exploits last year with 20 strikes from 33 matches.

Praised as a "monster" by Manchester United content creator Ryan Haber, the 27-year-old recorded an impressive average Sofascore rating of 7.25 last year, complementing his strike record with 2.8 shots per game and creating 12 big chances across the campaign, which illustrates his prowess as a multi-dimensional focal frontman, not just an endpoint in attacking transition.

This is particularly impressive when considering that the sharpshooter created twice the amount of chances Gabriel Jesus made last term, with the Brazilian renowned for his dynamic creativity.

With Toney at the centre of the frontline, Bukayo Saka could well ascend to the next level, with the prodigious right-winger's skill set likely blending seamlessly with the Brentford forward's.

Saka was immense last year, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11 more in the Premier League, earning praise for his dynamism and "electric" presence by Statman Dave.

The £195k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 18% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for assists, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

With Saka darting into the danger area and thriving through his directness and creativity, the "sensational" Toney - as he has been called by Simon Stone - could bounce off such a frightening talent.

And while Arteta will be content with his team and the options at his disposal, the club will likely intensify their attention on Brentford's star man if negotiations regarding the exorbitant price tag prove promising.