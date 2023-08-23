Arsenal are considering strengthening their defence before the end of the transfer window, as Mikel Arteta assesses his options following Jurrien Timber’s significant injury blow.

Recent reports have revealed who the Gunners could target as a result, with a host of dazzling names among those that could arrive at the Emirates.

Despite already spending over £200m this summer, Arteta and Edu look poised to re-enter the market to add to the club’s defensive depth, with Timber being the only defender recruited so far.

The Dutchman left the pitch just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut, suffering a knee injury that will see him out of action for a number of months, once again leaving the north Londoners short at the back.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

In a report by the Express, names such as Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba arose as potential figures that could be targeted by the Gunners, however, a Bundesliga star that has been also eyed by Manchester United has emerged.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

As reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal, the Red Devils and Inter Milan are interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is said to be valued around the €40m (£34m) mark by the Bavarians.

Romano claimed that the Frenchman “could become an option” for the north Londoners, however added that “no decision” had been made as to whether sporting director Edu Gaspar will make a move for his services.

What is Benjamin Pavard’s style of play?

Deployable at both centre-back and right-back, the World Cup winner would typically suit the versatility that Arteta expects in his backline.

Having been lauded as “outstanding” by Bayern president Uli Hoeness, it’s unsurprising that the 27-year-old has generated interest from the Premier League, with his approach to play fitting the narrative wanted by most managers in the top-flight.

An expectation perfected by Pep Guardiola, both centre-backs and full-backs have greater roles to fulfil than simply defend, with an eye for progressive play being pivotal to succeeding in the modern game.

Pavard fits the mould, as echoed by his numbers last term where he averaged 7.48 progressive passes and 1.37 progressive carries per 90, as well as maintaining an average pass completion rate of 88.3%, via FBref.

Likened to Manchester City star Nathan Ake based on his statistical profile provided by FBref, the 27-year-old machine could be another shrewd example of Arteta taking note of Guardiola’s expertise to great effect.

Last campaign, the squad was bolstered by the Spaniard emulating his former colleagues' exploitation of his full-backs in the inverted role, with the arrival and deployment of Oleksandr Zinchenko a fine example.

A new opportunity is now there for the Arsenal boss to equip his side with his own version of Ake in Pavard.

Like the Frenchman, the 28-year-old can play both on the flank and in central defence, with his versatility used to City’s advantage by adding depth and handing him a position in which he can showcase his defensive and offensive ability.

Within his ranks, Guardiola has a reel of dynamic defensive talent, all of which being first-team quality, which is where the Gunners fell short to City last term.

By signing Pavard, Arteta could bridge the gap on the treble winners in terms of squad quality, as well as having his answer to their reliable Dutchman in a player who is multidimensional in his defensive approach.