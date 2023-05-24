Arsenal are reportedly looking towards the summer transfer window, after a season of progression and lessons in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s young side led the race for the title for the majority of the campaign, however, injuries and lack of squad depth influenced a spell of poor form, subsequently blowing their hopes of becoming champions.

There are many positives for the Gunners to take from this term, with Champions League football confirmed and areas to improve on highlighted ready to be acted on in the market.

News surrounding Arsenal’s potential incomings has been dominated by the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, however, a former legend has pointed the north Londoners in the direction of a forward.

Could Romelu Lukaku go to Arsenal?

Former Arsenal midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has advised the Gunners to attempt to sign Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan in Serie A from Chelsea, could be on the market this summer as the opportunity for the Belgian to assert himself in the west Londoner's plans isn’t guaranteed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Merson explained that the striker would be a good fit for Arsenal, with his ability to score “scrappy goals” to exclude the Gunners’ predictability going forward.

The pundit added: "Ivan Toney would have suited Arsenal, but that won’t happen now because of his ban.

"Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players. That might help Arsenal."

What could Romelu Lukaku offer Arsenal?

There is little to doubt that Lukaku can score goals, having found the net 287 times in his illustrious career so far spanning over 596 professional appearances - as per Transfermarkt.

Described as a “monster” by journalist Siavoush Fallahi, the £350k-per-week forward ranks with Europe’s best in terms of his numbers over the past year, and not just for his goals.

Likened to Harry Kane by FBref, the Belgian ranks in the top 8% of forwards in Europe’s top five leagues for the number of progressive passes received, averaging 8.61 per 90, highlighting his presence when leading the line.

Arsenal are in need of an out-and-out goalscorer, with their top two scorers this season being Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, showing their need for a lethal number nine to pop up when needed.

Despite signing Gabriel Jesus last summer, the Brazilian has missed a whopping 16 big chances in 25 appearances this season in the league, as per Sofascore, and has not been as clinical as required when it comes down to the fine margins of winning a title.

In signing Lukaku, Arteta could have a true presence leading the line to convert when the chance arises, lauded as “physically devastating” by Udinese ‘keeper Juan Musso, the £39m-rated talent could equip the squad with something they’re arguably lacking.

With no concrete link made, time will tell if the Spaniard opts to hire reinforcements in the striker role this summer, however, Merson’s advice should not go unheard as the Gunners aim to challenge in Europe next season.