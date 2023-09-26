Mikel Arteta has unearthed a new wave of talent at Arsenal since his arrival as manager, abolishing the lacklustre targets attributive to life outside of Europe’s elite at the Emirates.

The Spaniard took charge of his former club in 2019, taking the reins from former manager Unai Emery who was dismissed due to poor form almost a month before his compatriot was appointed.

During his time as the boss so far, the 41-year-old has faced the highs and lows of leading the first team, with the peak being the Gunners’ second-place finish last season, in which they battled Manchester City to the line for the Premier League title.

It wasn’t meant to be as Pep Guardiola’s treble winners claimed the prize, though the growth of the squad was evident, telling of the security of Arteta’s personnel choices through the years of his own development as a coach.

The former Everton whiz was questioned for previously dropping the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his squad, despite the duo being star names at the club at the time.

Things prevailed in the manager’s favour, but the glittery pair weren’t the only names that fell out of favour with the cut-throat coach, with an academy graduate also denied the chance to continue his journey with Arsenal.

How long was Hector Bellerin at Arsenal?

In 2022, former Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin closed the door on his 11-year association with the north Londoners, arriving as a 16-year-old to the Hale End academy in 2011 from the infamous La Masia set up in Barcelona.

During that time, the Spaniard rose through the ranks of the academy to make his way into Arsene Wenger’s first team, leaving the Emirates with three FA Cups and 239 senior appearances under his belt.

In 2014, the defender made his full debut for Wenger’s side in the Champions League, starting at right-back against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in what ended in a 2-0 defeat for the visitors.

The 19-year-old had a difficult time in Germany during his high-pressure full debut, however the struggles didn’t cause Wenger to turn his back on the teen, who went on to make 20 Premier League appearances that season.

It subsequently marked the beginning of a new chapter in the first team for the youngster, who became a regular at the end of the Frenchman’s reign and during Emery’s tenure.

In 2016, Bellerin was handed a new six-year contract, where he was dubbed as having an “absolutely huge” potential by Wenger, who had nurtured the defender into one of the most dangerous attacking full-backs in the Premier League.

As highlighted by FBref based on his statistics in the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Bellerin ranked in the top 3% of full-backs in the league for his ability to get forward, recording an average of 9.82 progressive passes received per 90.

What was Hector Bellerin’s highest market value?

The four-time capped Spain international’s form in the English top-flight saw his market value soar to a high of €40.8m (£35.5m) in 2017, as generated by Football Transfers’ expected transfer value, suggesting just how much he’d be worth in today’s window. In fact, one report in 2018 even suggested he could be sold for as much as £50m if any interested teams came forward with a bid.

Nowadays, we know too well the importance placed in having an attack-minded full-back, however, things just didn’t work out the way they were projected to for the Barcelona academy product in north London.

What happened to Hector Bellerin?

In January 2019, shortly after Arteta’s arrival as manager, the Bellerin suffered a highly-feared anterior cruciate ligament rupture during the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

The defender made his comeback in November 2019 after an extensive and gruelling period on the sidelines, however by early December, the Spaniard was out again due to a hamstring injury.

Former Southampton defender Cedric Soares was introduced in the summer of 2020, which allowed Arteta to rotate between the two players, however, the arrival of a new right-back gave the manager a taste of life without Bellerin.

Between the highs of Wenger’s guidance with him as a youngster and Arteta’s arrival, the full-back faced a huge dip in form, which some would say could be a result of his traumatic knee injury.

His lower level of performance can be identified when comparing his season averages, where he recorded just 6.12 progressive passes received per 90 in 2020/21, to the highs of 9.82 in the 2017/18 campaign.

The Spaniard registered an average of 2.48 progressive carries per 90 in the 2017/18 term, compared to his average of 1.98 per 90 during the 2020/21 Premier League season, telling of his reduced output on the right side.

In the summer of 2021, Arteta welcomed both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White to the Emirates, two talents capable of playing at right-back, signalling the beginning of the end for Bellerin, who was shipped on loan to Real Betis for the 2021/22 season.

Hector Bellerin's league appearances since leaving Arsenal, via Transfermarkt Season Club League Appearances 2022/23 Barcelona La Liga 3 2022/23 Sporting CP Liga Portugal 10 2023/24 Real Betis La Liga 3

When he returned from his loan, it was abundantly clear that the 28-year-old had no place in Arteta’s plans going forward, which ended his time in north London as he returned to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The defender’s homecoming didn’t go quite as planned, as he was reduced to just three LaLiga appearances before leaving to join Sporting CP in January 2023 on a short contract until the summer.

This summer, the Spaniard finally found sanctuary by returning to his boyhood club Real Betis, where he will endeavour to rebuild his career after years of limited game time.

What is Hector Bellerin’s market value now?

From a market high of £35.5m in 2017, Bellerin’s value has dropped dramatically, with CIES Football Observatory now valuing the Betis defender at just €5m (£4m).

At the point of his move from Arsenal, Arteta praised his countryman as being an “exceptional player”, leaving people wondering just what could have been for the Hale End graduate had he not suffered the injuries he did at senior level.

Despite a dip in form and prolonged desire for new surroundings, Bellerin will be remembered in north London as a player who went above and beyond for the club, both on and off the pitch in Islington.

After 11-years, the time of his departure prevailed to be the right decision considering how Arsenal’s defence has developed, and the decline in the Spaniard’s form and market value.