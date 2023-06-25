Arsenal's conversations with Ajax over the potential signing of defender Jurrien Timber have been "positive", and there's a good chance they will "continue in the next days", claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have made a busy start to the transfer window, with the deal for Chelsea's Kai Havertz nearing completion and the ongoing saga around Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

The Ajax defender has been linked with a move away from the Dutch capital for a couple of years now, and previous to the links with Mikel Arteta's side, the narrative seemed to be that he could join up with his former coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

However, with the rapid pace at which negotiations seem to be moving with the Gunners, he could soon be swapping the red and white of Ajax for the red and white of Arsenal.

The news of the north London side's interest broke earlier this week when David Ornstein tweeted that the club were "working on a deal" and that they had already made an "opening offer worth £30m".

The transfer expert added that the Dutch giants were looking for £50m, but there was "optimism a compromise will be reached."

In more good news for Gooners everywhere, Ornstein added that personal terms with the player were "thought to be in place."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

Romano stressed that the nature of the conversation between the two clubs had been "positive."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now, we have to see how much in the end that Ajax will accept for the player who is out of contract in the summer of 2025. The conversation has been positive."

The transfer expert highlighted the player's longstanding desire to play in the Premier League, adding: "The player has a big dream of being a Premier League player one day. So, as I mentioned, there is a very positive atmosphere around this negotiation and I think there is a good chance to continue in the next days."

Would Jurrien Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

It's hard to think of a defensive player that would be as perfectly suited to Arteta's new-look Arsenal side as the Ajax man.

The 22-year-old has been used in both the centre-back and right-back positions during his time with the Amsterdam club.

This flexibility mirrors the club's current right-back, Ben White, who arrived as a centre-back before being moved to the right this season.

Under the Spaniard's system, Arsenal's right-back often tucks in as a third centre-back when the team is in possession, something Timber could certainly do if deployed on the right, ultimately giving the manager a whole host of options to choose from at the back.

Outside just his tactical versatility, the Utrecht-born defender has had a great season for his club - averaging an impressive rating of 6.89 across his 34 league games, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are also fantastic. According to FBref, he completes 91.6% of his passes, plays 9.78 of his passes into the final third, produces 1.72 shot-creating actions, and wins 1.01 tackles, all per 90.

If Arsenal completes the signing of the "exceptional" Timber, as described by football writer Anthony Onifade, their backline could be one of the league's best next season.