Arsenal are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window as Kai Havertz is nearing a switch to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports...

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided a fresh update on the Gunners' pursuit of the Chelsea star as he took to Twitter on Sunday morning:

"News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal.

"Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus.

"Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days but the negotiations with Arsenal are too advanced - Bayern informed. Therefore no offer/hijack from Bayern yet.

"Transfer fee package expected: at least around €80m [£68m] all in."

How good is Kai Havertz?

The north Londoners have endured a mixed bag when it comes to signing players from their capital city rivals over the years.

Petr Cech has perhaps been the most successful arrival, whilst the likes of Willian, David Luiz and William Gallas have certainly divided opinion amongst the Gunners' faithful.

Havertz is more than likely to fall into the latter category.

The German international has been something of an enigma since his £72m arrival in English football back in August 2020.

At Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old was utilised largely as an attacking midfielder or false nine, with his 46 goals and 31 assists from 150 appearances being the very reason behind the Blues stumping up such a hefty sum, but he hasn't really been able to replicate that since.

Just 11 games shy of the aforementioned appearance total, Havertz has managed 14 fewer goals and 16 fewer assists, largely being deployed as a sole striker under an array of different managers, as per Transfermarkt.

It seems likely that Havertz would be deployed in a similar role at the Emirates, given Mikel Arteta's 'love' for him to be an alternative to current no.9, Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian is actually a comparable player when using FBref's player comparison model and what the Chelsea star lacks in terms of goal threat, he more than makes up for in and out of possession - in some ways similar to Jesus.

When compared to other forwards across Europe's top five divisions over the past year, the £150k-per-week talent ranks inside the top 6% for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes, and the top 10% for tackles, all per 90 via FBref.

It's perhaps why Gunners legend Thierry Henry made a glowing comparison to another former Arsenal forward - speaking on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage earlier in the year, he said:

"He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin [van Persie] - back to goal the way he can hold the ball. Now he needs to make sure he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him."

The 6 foot 4 "machine" - as once lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig - would certainly be a bold risk for Arsenal to take during the offseason but if anyone can get him back to his brilliant best, it's Arteta.

There will also be plenty of question marks over the £68m price tag, especially after the failings of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, but the Arsenal boss has proven that he must be trusted - if he wants the player, then sporting director Edu Gaspar should do all he can to secure him.