Whilst the majority of their focus will undoubtedly be on the Premier League title race with just eight games to go, reports suggest that Arsenal also have one eye on the summer transfer window and landing a player who is likely to be a champion himself come May.

Arsenal transfer news

The only guarantee of the Premier League title race seems to be that it's destined to go down to the final kick to create one of the most intense finishes to a campaign in recent history. After suffering heartbreak against a dominant Manchester City side last season, Arsenal are now on course to fall victim to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool farewell tour, but just one bad result for the Merseysiders could change that.

Away from the action, with or without silverware, Arsenal have set their sights on improvements this summer. Reports have mainly been centred around strikers with that killer instinct Gabriel Jesus so desperately lacks, with Viktor Gyokeres among those linked with a move to The Emirates. There's no doubt that he would add that clinical nature in front of goal after an incredible season at Sporting CP.

It's not just strikers being linked, however. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen alongside Liverpool and Manchester United this summer following the right-back's impressive campaign.

Available for just £35m due to his release clause, Arsenal would be getting a player that clubs chiefs reportedly believe is a "bargain" this summer and giving current right-back Ben White plenty to think about in North London, despite his solid season. Frimpong, of course, has played a vital part in Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Leverkusen side and is on course to finally dethrone Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, only adding to the reasons why he's attracting the likes of Arsenal ahead of this summer.

"Incredible" Frimpong would add elements White lacks

Whilst there's little doubt about White's defensive ability, some questions can be asked about his capabilities going forward. After all, it's easy to forget that he is a centre-back by trade due to the incredible job he's done on the flank so far this season. But then the question should come the way of Frimpong. Is the Leverkusen man good enough defensively to step into Mikel Arteta's system and away from a back five in Germany? There's truly only one way to find out, though Frimpong's stats compared to White's still paint quite the picture.

Domestic Leagues 23/24 Jeremie Frimpong Ben White Assists 7 4 Progressive Carries 130 29 Tackles Won 12 19 Interceptions 7 24

Frimpong's rise has been coming for some time too, with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon previously singing his praises. He said via the official Bundesliga website: "I've never seen a better kid than him. The quality of his play, the pace of his play, the end product. His fitness levels are incredible, I think that the fans have really taken to him."