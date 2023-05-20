Members of the media have expressed their delight as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pens a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

What's the latest Arsenal contract news?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta currently have a few first teamers heading into the final year of their respective deals, with Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Jorginho, Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny all falling into that bracket.

Arsenal talks have been held over extended deals for both Saka and Saliba, according to reports, but Arteta's side are reportedly willing to let Xhaka leave as Bayer Leverkusen push for a deal.

Tying down the likes of Saka and Saliba is imperative given just how crucial they have been for Arsenal this season, but claims suggest real progress has been made in regards to the former.

The England international is apparently set to sign a new deal, but as Arsenal wait to announce that news, the Gunners have at least managed to officially agree fresh terms for Ramsdale.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure and Arsenal have rewarded him with a new four-year contract which doubles his wages to around £120,000-per-week.

Members of the media have heralded Arsenal for the move, with both Piers Morgan and Daily Mirror journalist John Cross saying this on Twitter:

Arsenal journalist Adrià Jiménez Muñoz also praised the club's announcement video as "wonderful", with Rwandan Sports Journalist Rigoga Ruth calling it the "best deal" for Arteta.

Who is Aaron Ramsdale?

The former Sheffield United keeper put pen to paper on a move to Arsenal in 2021 and hasn't looked back since - being praised for his impressive 2022/2023 season in particular.

Ramsdale is currently repaying every penny of the £30 million paid to sign him two years ago, having featured in every single game of Arsenal's title race (WhoScored).

Still just 25, the shot-stopper could well be Arteta's number one for years to come, and that certainly seems the case off the back of his new and improved deal.