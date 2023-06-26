Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has dropped a huge hint about the Gunners' move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, teasing fans by posting an Instagram story with his former teammate at Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding.

What's the latest on Havertz and Arsenal?

One of the most unexpected moves of the summer so far is reportedly set to reach completion this week. According to Fabrizio Romano, Havertz has already completed part of his medical with contracts to be signed in a deal worth £60m with £5m in add-ons.

The deal comes as a surprise given how poor the German was at Stamford Bridge last season, scoring just seven Premier League goals as Chelsea plummeted to a bottom-half finish in a season to forget.

Mikel Arteta has certainly seen potential in Havertz, however - perhaps hoping that he welcomes the player who scored the Champions League winner for Chelsea a few years ago, and not the one who has struggled since.

Given the Gunners' extra commitment of Champions League football next season, bringing in another forward isn't exactly a bad idea.

Last season, Eddie Nketiah stepped up well to replace Gabriel Jesus after his injury at the 2022 World Cup – scoring four goals in the first five games back after the break for the tournament in Qatar. Having the added option of Havertz, however, could prove to be the difference between missing out on trophies and finally securing major silverware again.

With a long summer ahead, Arsenal have been linked with moves for Jurrien Timber, the aforementioned Havertz, and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. One thing is clear, and that is the fact that the Gunners are not messing around ahead of next season.

Squad depth may just be the key to success for Arteta after his side ran out of steam in their title race with Manchester City in the last campaign. In a summer that could start with Havertz, the North London side could go up a level or two after their summer plans.

What did Jorginho post on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram to tease the Arsenal fans, Jorginho posted a picture with Havertz. The Italian knew exactly what he was doing, as you can see below after the image was shared on Twitter.

Transfer season is truly upon us, as players begin to tease fans over potential new signings. Arsenal fans will have certainly enjoyed Jorginho's post, which may have frustrated rival Chelsea fans.