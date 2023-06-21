Ah, transfer season, welcome back! We've missed the famous Fabrizio Romano "Here we go", the outrage you cause, and the joy and heartbreak that you bring. But, most of all, we've missed your ability to turn day-to-day people into the next Sherlock Holmes.

Arsenal fans have become the latest to put on their detective hats, and long – almost Arsene Wenger-like jackets – to reveal the latest status on reported target Jurrien Timber, going as far as tracking the Ajax defender's flight.

What is the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

The news of Arsenal's pursuit of Timber really did seem to come out of nowhere, especially considering the fact that the Ajax man was at the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City earlier this month.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, however, the Gunners have made an opening bid worth £30m to Ajax for Timber, and have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman.

Ajax reportedly want £50m for the Arsenal target, but there is optimism over a compromise taking place to get a deal done.

Mikel Arteta and co have certainly been busy so far this summer, amid links to moves for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz accompanying the news of their pursuit of Timber.

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, it looks as though the North London club will be looking to take things up yet another level next term, no doubt hoping to claim some major trophies.

Arsenal fans track Jurrien Timber's flight

It's only June, and yet we've already reached the flight tracking stage of the transfer window, courtesy of Arsenal fans.

Taking to Twitter with his findings, @Gunner_Things posted:

