Fans online have been reacting to a viral video of Kai Havertz's attempting a bit of skill for Germany against Colombia, and many have been left unimpressed.

What's the latest on Kai Havertz to Arsenal?

The Gunners are understood to be pursuing a deal to welcome the Chelsea forward to The Emirates this summer. Indeed, According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the Blues, with the German's preference this summer being a move to the North London club.

Meanwhile, as per Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is that a deal will be done after the international break for a fee of around £65 million, with the Blues set to recoup the majority of the £71 million they paid for Havertz back in 2020.

The potential deal comes as quite the surprise, given the disappointing season that the former Bayer Leverkusen man had last time out, scoring just seven Premier League goals as Chelsea sunk to a bottom-half finish, despite spending over £500 million on reinforcements.

The forward wouldn't be the first player to make the move between the two clubs, either, with a whole host of stars completing the switch in the past. We're talking the likes of Willian, David Luiz, Petr Cech, and Ashley Cole – while Cesc Fabregas and Nicolas Anelka played for both clubs too.

If a deal goes through, Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Havertz become more of a Fabregas than, say, a Willian, as they look to compete on all fronts in the coming campaign.

Although the young Chelsea attacker didn't enjoy his greatest campaign last time out, placing the German in a free-scoring attack involving Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka could work wonders for unlocking his potential.

He has plenty of work to do when it comes to winning over the Arsenal fans, though, as proven by how some of them reacted to a viral video of him attempting a dummy against Colombia, only to leave the ball for an opposition player to clear the danger with ease.

Arsenal fans left unimpressed with Kai Havertz

User @abzzinhoo initially took to Twitter to show Havertz's moment to forget for Germany as they ran out 2-0 losers against Colombia. Here's how some fans reacted to the above clip...