Arsenal fans finally returned to the Premier League's top four last season after six years outside of England's elite. They pulled up the chair to the big table once again under Mikel Arteta, next to some familiar faces and some pulling up a seat for the first time.

That's where the Gunners are out. And they deserve credit for that. They took Manchester City all the way in the title race, that cannot be disputed. What Arsenal are not, however, is in a position to be negotiating for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, with all due respect.

One season back in the Champions League pulls up a chair to England's elite, not Europe's, where the North London club have never won that specific trophy. That's without even speaking about the financial ramifications, too.

This hasn't stopped some Arsenal fans from getting ahead of themselves, however.

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe?

Strap yourselves in, because the Mbappe transfer saga is set to go around the rollercoaster of the transfer window yet again this summer, with the Frenchman refusing to sign a new deal at PSG, making him a free agent next summer.

The forward has reiterated his desire to see out his contract at the French club, who would like to cash in on the player they initially splashed out a reported £166m for back in 2017. According to Fabrizio Romano, unless Mbappe signs a new deal, he will be on the market this summer.

Leading the way for his signature, as has always seemingly been the case, is Real Madrid, according to Romano, as the Spanish giants wait and see if they'll be forced to wait a year for his services, or pick the World Cup winner up for a hefty price in the coming months.

Still, a report by FootballTransfers recently linked the Gunners with what would be an outrageous move for the Frenchman, claiming that Mikel Arteta might look to try and land him for free in 2024. While sporting director Edu Gaspar has even responded to some of the wild claims on Instagram too.

AFTV make outrageous Mbappe claim

Speaking on AFTV main man Robbie Lyle seemed to be reading an awful lot into all these recent rumours too.

Indeed, he said: "Is it too far-fetched to say that Arsenal could make a move for Kylian Mbappe. They've got a lot of money, Arsenal, they've got the wage bill right down at the club.

"If they have a good run in the Champions League and a good run in the league, they'll have additional funds, they'll be more attractive again to a player like Mbappe.

"His number one destination's always been Real Madrid, but what I'm talking about, could Arsenal be in the conversation for a player like Kylian Mbappe come next season?"

It's fair to say that Premier League fans have disagreed with the claim, too, taking to Twitter to react: