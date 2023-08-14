Highlights

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on Arsenal's pursuit of a forward.

The club seem to be targeting the La Liga market for their new forward.

What is the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal are looking to make further additions after a strong start to this window.

The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m, Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £38m and Declan Rice for a club record £105m from West Ham United. The side are also close to sealing a loan move for Brentford keeper David Raya which would include an option to buy.

Reports are now linking the North London side with a potential move for a forward, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to provide more depth in his attack, namely his wingers in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

One name linked with a switch is Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati. A player who burst onto the scene back in the 2019/20 season for the Blaugrana with eight goals and one assist in 33 games at just 17 years old, his time since has been marred by injury problems that have forced the youngster to miss 84 games in the last three seasons. A versatile option, Fati has played over 100 times for his boyhood club and has recorded 29 goals and 10 assists whilst operating across all three positions in the frontline.

According to reports, Barca are willing to offload the attacker this summer, and it is claimed that Arsenal are admirers of the player once dubbed "amazing" by former teammate and arguable GOAT of the sport Lionel Messi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor revealed that Fati and Emiliano Buendia were names looked at by the Gunners, however, in the case of the Spaniard, the high price tag set by the Catalan club may scupper any potential move:

He said: "Buendia had been fantastic in pre-season before the injury, but I think that ship sailed now. Obviously, there was a point when Arsenal tried to get him from Norwich. Fati is one that would fit Arsenal stylistically, but I think Barcelona would be looking for a massive fee for him really. I just can't see Arsenal paying big money for another forward, and I think if they're going to sign anyone else it would probably be a sort of £40 million purchase. Is Fati available for £40 million? He might be but I can't really see that one, unfortunately.”

What next for Arsenal this window?

The North London side are looking to offload a number of players ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1st.

One player who could be departing is Scottish international Kieran Tierney. The defender was a regular starter following his arrival from Celtic in 2019, however, since the arrival of Oleksander Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 game time has been limited, and the arrival of Timber only seems to be further limiting. According to The Telegraph, Real Sociedad are interested in making a move for the player who earlier on in the window attracted the interest of Newcastle United.

Another player who looks set to depart the Emirates this summer is USA international Folarin Balogun. The striker enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Reims last season in Ligue 1, and has told the club that he doesn't want another loan spell or to be a backup option. West Ham United are reportedly fans of the player and weighing up a move whilst French outfit Monaco saw a verbal offer rejected by the Gunners following their pre-season friendly. The London side are asking for £40m to sell the promising youngster according to reports.