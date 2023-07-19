Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande this summer. The defender has a release clause of €80m (£69m), which may be the only way that the Portuguese side accept a deal in the current transfer window.

What's the latest on Ousmane Diomande to Arsenal?

The Gunners have made an approach - but not an official bid - to sign the defender, according to Portuguese newspaper Record, via Sport Witness, who previously stated that Sporting would only let the defender leave if his release clause is triggered this summer.

Things could yet change, however, with the newspaper reporting that Sporting have received some 'tempting' offers for their central defender, perhaps suggesting that they'd be willing to negotiate in the remainder of the window, and they name-check only the Gunners when discussing possible bidders.

It would certainly be an interesting move for Arsenal to make, considering the recent arrival of Jurrien Timber to provide more than adequate cover in the backline. But, with Champions League football to think about next season, Mikel Arteta will need squad depth.

The North London side got a first-hand glimpse into Diomande's talent, of course, when he was part of the Sporting side which knocked them out of the Europa League last season. Perhaps it was in that game when Arteta identified the defender as a potential summer target.

Who is Ousmane Diomande?

At just 19-years-old, Diomande is one of the most impressive young defenders around, cementing his place in the Sporting first-team last season, and squaring off against the likes of Arsenal and Juventus in the Europa League, where he did not look out of place.

Such is his clear talent, the Ivory Coast defender has attracted praise across European football, including from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who Tweeted: "You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills.

"There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

According to FBref, the statistics only back that up even more, too. When compared to current Arsenal defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, Diomande is a level above on the ball, making at least two more progressive passes per 90 than the duo. It's key to remember here, too, that he's only 19, and will likely get even better.

Meanwhile, the Sporting man also makes more progressive dribbles per 90. So, if Arteta is looking for a defender to drive out with the ball, breaking the opposition's press in the process, then triggering the release clause of Diomande wouldn't exactly be a bad idea.

It could come down to how much the Gunners are willing to spend this summer. They've already splashed out a total of €231.60m (£200.72m) in the current window, welcoming Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Timber.

The North London side have showed plenty of intent, that's for sure, which would make it no surprise if they did pursue a deal to sign Diomande this summer.

Saliba, Timber, Gabriel, and Diomande would certainly give Arteta one of the best pools of young defensive talent in European football, and one that would be at the top of English football for years to come.