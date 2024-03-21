Arsenal have made contact over a potential deal to sign an in-demand attacking midfielder, according to a new report.

Arsenal eyeing move to sign new attacker for Arteta

Gunners officials and sporting director Edu Gaspar appear to be planning behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer market, looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the Arsenal manager having his full attention on aiming to win both the Premier League and the Champions League in the final months of the season.

One position where Arsenal appear keen on strengthening is in attack, with a number of names linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is apparently on Edu's radar, however, Arsenal look better placed to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres.

There have been plenty of rumours about the Sweden international who has gone from strength to strength after swapping Coventry City for the Primeira Liga last summer. It is believed that the Gunners are currently in pole position to sign Gyokeres, with Arsenal and Edu willing to trigger the striker’s release clause, which stands at around £85m.

Alongside Gyokeres, Arsenal also appear to have their eyes on an attacking midfielder who also has a similar £85m clause in his contract.

Arsenal make Georgiy Sudakov approach

According to reporter Mirko Di Natale on X, Arsenal have made an approach by requesting information over a potential deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov this summer.

However, the Gunners aren’t alone, with top-flight rivals Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United also making contact for the Ukraine international.

The 21-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or left midfielder and is valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt, a figure which stood at just €1.5m two years ago, showing his development during that period.

Sudakov has progressed through Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth system and has been a regular in recent years, appearing to have caught the eye in England. He doesn’t have a weak foot and is now approaching 100 senior appearances for the club.

Georgiy Sudakov career stats Appearances Goals Assists Shakhtar Donetsk 91 15 14 Shakhtar Donetsk U19 11 1 1 Ukraine 12 1 1

Sudakov has also been praised recently by coach Marino Pusic, who called the player “exceptionally talented” and “smart”.

"He is an exceptionally talented footballer. Talent comes from nature or God, but you have to do something with it to develop it. As we always say, hard work beats talent. Sudakov is a player who can and wants to work hard, develops every day, is a smart footballer, and can learn very quickly. All these are characteristics that will make him better."

He will know Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko, so who knows, the Gunners full-back could help facilitate a deal over the summer, should those at the Emirates follow up from their initial approach, making this one to watch.