Both manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are apparently keen on signing an "elite" Ivan Toney striker alternative for Arsenal.

Arsenal want to bring in a new forward

As previously reported, the Gunners are keen on bringing in a new number nine this year, with Arteta said to have been considering whether to sign a striker alongside two new full-backs and a centre midfielder (Miguel Delaney).

However, both FFP limitations and a slightly limited budget mean Arsenal may have to compromise on a few of the aforementioned positions.

While Arsenal will have to weigh their next move carefully, the club's need for a proven goalscorer was arguably highlighted by a recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, where Arsenal carved a lot of openings but couldn't quite capitalise.

"Because the ball didn’t go in the net," said Arteta on why Arsenal couldn't score against Liverpool.

"We didn’t take the chances, I haven’t seen any other team in the first six months that have generated what we have done against them in the last two games and we’re not capitalising - not today, in the last few games - that’s why we are not winning games. Performance-wise, merit-wise, there is no question, but to win the game actually the results say something very different. When my team plays with that attitude, with that courage, with that desire and do what they’ve done to probably the best team in Europe at the moment in terms of momentum, what can I do? Stay behind them and support them."

In the last few months, Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Brentford star Toney, but Bees manager Thomas Frank is under the impression he's set to stay until the end of the season at least. Given Arteta arguably needs a striker, one alternative they could turn to this year is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Edu and Arteta keen on Isak

According to Football Transfers, both manager Arteta and Edu are keeping tabs on Isak, with Arsenal expressing a keen interest in signing who they describe as an "elite" striker.

They had attempted to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2022, but were unwilling to pay his release clause at the time which they deemed too high.

However, it is believed they may now "revisit" negotiations this year, with the £120,000-per-week Sweden international thought to be highly regarded by Arsenal's recruitment team.

Isak has scored nine goals in 15 league appearances for Newcastle so far this season, with Eddie Howe praising his ability on more than one occasion.

Alexander Isak's best league games for Newcastle - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 2-2 Newcastle 8.81 Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa 8.22 Newcastle 1-3 Nottingham Forest 8.09 Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea 7.27 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle 7.23

"I've seen a real desire off the ball from Alex to press, to work, to set the standards, really, from the front in terms of how we play off the ball and I think he's been terrific," said Howe to the media.