Barcelona president Joan Laporta is planning an ambitious move for one £86 million Arsenal star, coming as they're boosted by a lucrative £127 million-per-season Nike deal.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

The likes of Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny, who are included in Arsenal's 22-man release list, are already confirmed to be leaving upon the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

The senior duo join a host of academy players who've been deemed surplus-to-requirements by manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, but they're by no means the only ones who could be on their way out of Hale End in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be destined to leave Arsenal, after losing his number one spot to David Raya last season, while uncertainty surrounds the future of Thomas Partey as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are free to leave Arsenal, with the Gunners informing them they're not part of Arteta's long-term plans, according to some reports. As well as the aforementioned crop, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares are players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer.

Of course, there are certain members of Arteta's squad who will be deemed untouchable under any circumstance. One of them is surely star centre-back William Saliba, who has formed an almighty partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defence.

The Frenchman, currently representing Les Blues at Euro 2024, burst onto the scene in an Arsenal jersey at the start of 2022/2023 - following a productive loan spell at Marseille the year prior - and his value has gone up ten-fold since then.

He now commands a valuation of around £86 million, according to some media sources, with Real Madrid said to be admirers of Saliba among other elite European sides.

Laporta plotting ambitious Barcelona move for William Saliba

According to Football Transfers, their rivals Barcelona are also big fans of the 23-year-old. Their financial burdens have been on full display for all to see over the past few seasons, but the La Liga heavyweights are now set to benefit from a lucrative kit deal with Nike.

It's worth around £127 million-a-season, and Laporta believes this could be a game-changer in terms of their spending power. So much so, FT claim that Barcelona are plotting an ambitious move for Saliba within the next three years, alongside Man City superstar Erling Haaland.

It is seen as a long shot, though, as Arsenal view their star defender as one of the cornerstones of their future under Arteta. The Catalans see Saliba as a long-term resolution to their defensive issues, but a deal for him will be extremely difficult for them to pull off.