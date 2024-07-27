A priority Barcelona transfer target now looks very likely to be joining Arsenal this summer, and he could do wonders to shore up a key area of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Edu and Arteta targeting new midfielder for Arsenal

With defender Riccardo Calafiori joining Arsenal on a five-year contract from Bologna, which secures Arteta his first signing of the summer window, all eyes will now turn to who else Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team could bring in prior to deadline day next month.

Calafiori will reinforce Arteta's back-line to good effect, given the 22-year-old is capable of slotting in at both centre-back and left-back. The Italy international also stood out as one of Luciano Spalletti's star players during Euro 2024, coming after he helped Bologna to qualify for next season's Champions League.

After the former FC Basel starlet, widespread reports have indicated that a new midfielder will be next on the agenda for Arsenal. This week, it has been claimed that Arsenal have held talks with PSG over Fabian Ruiz, with other media sources claiming that Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is very well thought of at the Emirates.

“Midfield is still a high priority, and we know that Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

“And the challenge there is about persuading the player to leave Real Sociedad because he's very much in love with the club and the culture, lifestyle, so he's settled. But because he's in his mid 20s, not early 20s or a teenager, it's kind of a crossroad, because once you turn 26, even though that's your peak, a lot of clubs like to buy a little bit younger. So we wait and see whether Arsenal move in that direction.”

Any new midfield ace could act as a direct replacement for current midfielder Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old, who's now in the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal, has been widely tipped to leave the Emirates for a long while.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes was even linked with a high-profile move to Arsenal earlier this window, but reports of an ambitious move for the Brazilian have died down in the last month.

Mikel Merino looks very likely to join Arsenal this summer

The most commonly reoccurring target, by some distance, is Zubimendi's Real Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino. The Spain international's performances at the Euros were highly praised and Merino has been a key player for Sociedad since joining the La Liga side from Newcastle.

His contract includes a £55 million release clause, but the midfielder's contract situation means he could go for much less. According to Mundo Deportivo, Merino is a priority target for Barcelona and Hansi Flick, as Arsenal contend with one of Europe's biggest clubs for the Spaniard's signing.

In some good news for Arteta, though, Mundo claim that Merino is very likely to join Arsenal over Barcelona this summer, and "everything indicates" that the player will choose north London over the Camp Nou.

Barca's financial situation makes it near-impossible for them to do a deal for Merino without selling Frenkie de Jong, while it is also believed that he favours a return to the Premier League - making Arsenal clear favourites for his signature.