La Liga giants Barcelona have informed Arsenal that they'll open talks over selling them a £51 million star if Ronald Araujo stays at the Nou Camp.

Edu and Arteta set sights on signing new defender for Arsenal

While a lot of the noise previously has revolved around the Gunners' need for new attacking options, many reports in the last fortnight suggest that Arsenal could bring in another defender or two.

Sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta, who work in tandem when it comes to the club's recruitment, are believed to still be keen on a new striker after missing out on a deal for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal made an offer to sign Sesko, who instead chose to sign a new contract at Leipzig, with club chiefs now on the lookout for alternatives to the Slovenian. However, as well as upgrading the attacking areas, they're keen to bolster their back line.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are pivotal players at the heart of an Arsenal defence which conceded the fewest goals of any Premier League side last season. However, given that Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakiub Kiwior and Ben White are preferred as makeshift full-back options, reports claim the north Londoners are targeting another star centre-back.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

Arsenal are believed to be major contenders for Riccardo Calafiori, now backed by Fabrizio Romano, with the Italy international impressing both at club level for Bologna and for his country at the Euros.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is another rumoured Arsenal transfer target for Arteta's defence, coming amid his standout campaign for England at Euro 2024. The 23-year-old has been a major plus-point for Gareth Southgate in some otherwise criticised performances, attracting attention from Arsenal and other elite sides.

Barcelona tell Arsenal they can sign Kounde if Araujo stays

Barcelona star Jules Kounde, who is currently representing France at the Euros, is one of the more ambitious names mentioned.

The £220,000-per-week centre-back, who has predominantly featured as a makeshift right-back for Barca since 2022/2023, is seen as a key player but the Catalans also need to make sales for financial reasons.

According to Sport this week, Barcelona have told Arsenal they can sign Kounde if they pay £51 million, but even that won't be enough if Araujo leaves the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old's future is tied directly to that of his teammate, with Barca making it clear to Arteta's side that Kounde won't be going anywhere if Araujo departs Catalonia.

However, if the Uruguayan commits his future to the club, Barca will open talks with Arsenal over Kounde's sale.