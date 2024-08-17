Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign a £34 million Bayern Munich player this summer, as sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club weigh up more potential signings before deadline day.

Arsenal kick off new Premier League season against Wolves

Mikel Arteta faces a tough first few games of the new Premier League season, with a north London derby, a trip to Champions League side Aston Villa and a mouthwatering clash against Man City awaiting them before the end of September.

The Gunners fell agonizingly short of their first Premier League title in 20 years last season, despite pushing Pep Guardiola's eventual champions all the way to the final day. Indeed, Arsenal couldn't quite loosen City's stranglehold on domestic dominance, but Arteta will be aiming to make it third-time-lucky in an attempt to win his side their only league crown in decades.

Wolves await Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as Arteta gets ready for their first 15:00 kick-off of the new season, all while the transfer window remains open for business, and anything can still happen before it shuts its doors on August 30.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

The north Londoners have been linked with bringing in another fresh face ahead of what will be a long and testing campaign. It is believed Arsenal could make an eleventh-hour move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia, once they complete a drawn-out move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Edu has been attempting to get a deal for Merino over the line for weeks now, with the Spaniard viewed as a player who could come in to complement the likes of Declan Rice and Jorginho in that central position.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a potential new attacking option, and Bayern's Kingsley Coman is among the many names mentioned by media sources in the last fortnight.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich

The Frenchman, who scored five goals and bagged three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last term, also suffered from an array of injury problems - with both knee and adductor issues keeping him out for long periods.

Coman's injury record is a questionable one, and it perhaps put Arteta off. According to GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Coman from Bayern Munich this summer, but it doesn't appear likely that Edu and co will go down that avenue.

Separate reports last week claimed Coman is actually pretty keen on a move to Arsenal, and he'd cost a maximum fee of around £34 million. Yet, despite these factors and obvious quality when available, the 28-year-old doesn't appear close to a north London switch as things stand.