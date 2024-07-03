Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be closely watching a Bayern Munich star who could be sold at a cut-price £30 million this summer.

Arteta and Edu planning to sign new defenders for Arsenal

The Gunners, as widely reported, could look to bring in a new defender or two this summer.

They remain heavily linked with Turkey international and Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu to bolster the club's full-back options, as some doubts surround the reliability of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko in terms of fitness (Football Transfers).

Arsenal have been scouting Kadioglu at Euro 2024 amid concerns over Tomiyasu and Zinchenko, while some reports have also suggested that makeshift left-back Jakub Kiwior could even depart Arteta's side this summer.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

Arsenal are also considering talks for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to some reports in the press, with Barcelona star Jules Kounde targeted by Arteta as another option to strengthen his back line.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club's recruitment chiefs have cast their eyes on Riccardo Calafiori as well, following the Bologna's star's impressive performances at Euro 2024. Arsenal are considering Calafiori on their defensive summer shortlist, but they're by no means alone, with a host of top sides also rumoured to be weighing up a move for the Italian.

A new full-back and centre-half could well be on the agenda at Hale End this summer, going by recent claims, and perhaps the biggest name to be mentioned as a candidate to join Arsenal is Bayern superstar Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old has been pivotal for Bayern over a number of years now and possesses bags of experience at the highest level. Very versatile, Kimmich can operate in the centre of defence and out wide in the full-back area, while also being able to slot into midfield.

Interestingly, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said last week that Arsenal are one of the only sides Kimmich wants to join if he departs the Allianz Arena.

Now, The Daily Star have relayed another interesting update on Kimmich's future.

Arteta personally targeting Kimmich for Arsenal

It is believed that Arteta is personally keeping a close eye on Kimmich for Arsenal, as Bayern could sell for a cut-price £30 million due to the fact his contract expires just next year.

However, one issue is that the defender favours a move to Man City right now, which puts them behind Pep Guardiola in the race for Kimmich as things stand.

The Germany star, who is attempting to help his nation win Euro 2024 on home soil, could be a stellar addition for just £30 million if they can get it done ahead of City.