Arsenal have held fresh talks with the representatives of a £34 million striker, as they eye up an alternative to heavily-linked RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal named as serious contenders in race for Sesko

The Gunners, as per widespread reports in the last fortnight, are major contenders in the race to sign Sesko this summer.

The Slovenia international scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions last season, which has attracted interest from some of Europe's most elite sides who are chasing a prolific frontman for their squads. Sesko's contract also includes a tempting £55 million release clause, which is yet another pull for sides looking to save serious money in the transfer market.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Goalscoring strikers of the 21-year-old's ilk usually come at an extortionate premium, with Arsenal-linked forwards Victor Osimhen (£113 million) and Viktor Gyokeres (£86 million) both commanding marquee price tags.

Sesko could leave Leipzig for a much cheaper fee, and with Arsenal looking to bolster other areas of Mikel Arteta's team, the 6ft 5 centre-forward could come as an excellent solution.

"He wants to take some time to decide if he will stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract, or leave to try a new experience," said Fabrizio Romano in an update on Sesko's future to the Here We Go podcast (via football.london).

“The first step has to be to inform RB Leipzig of his future at the club. Leipzig presented an important contract to Sesko to be the star of the squad with an improved salary and big money.

"He has to decide whether he wants to be the superstar of Leipzig for one more season or to leave in 2025. He has already said no to two big proposals for €30 million (£26 million) per season salary in Saudi Arabia, so he was not attracted by the possibility.

“He has three proposals from the Premier League - Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal - these three clubs have already approached Sesko and presented their project. They want him so now it's basically on the player.”

Depending on the developments surrounding Sesko, with the player having many different offers, Arsenal will need to have alternative options. One of them, according to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, is Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal hold fresh agent talks as they eye Zirkzee

TBR claim that Arsenal have held fresh talks with the agents of Zirkzee recently, and while separate reports indicate that AC Milan are in pole position to sign the Dutchman (Fabrizio Romano), it is never done until contracts are officially signed.

The striker's contract includes a £34 million release clause, which is even less than Sesko's, so this could be one to watch if Arsenal decide to try and hijack Milan's proposed move.